Obligada a explicar por qué tiene una tripa tan pequeña embarazada de 9 meses
Informativos Telecinco05/01/201812:02
Yiota Kouzoukas, embarazada de 9 meses se ha visto obligada a explicar cómo en tan avanzado estado de gestación apenas tiene tripa. Kouzoukas ha recibido toneladas de mensajes y preguntas sobre su pequeña tripa. Ha explicado a sus seguidores de Instagram que sus cirugías pasadas de endometriosis, junto con la inclinación de su útero y su estómago naturalmente tenso, hicieron que su embarazo fuera imperceptible.
#6monthspregnant today 🙈I can't believe how fast this is going. This is my belly growth from months 3, 4 and 5! So blessed with no issues these past 2 months ❤️ My placenta is at the back of my uterus, which is why I've been so spoilt with kicks, big and small. Anyone else have this?
#30weekspregnant OMG where is the time going!! Third trimester, welcoming back the fatigue but other than that, so far so good! I definitely miss my 8 hours of sleep but I guess we’re just being prepared for what’s to come haha @gkazoo1
Overdue bump update!! I’m over #34weekspregnant and have had the most growth during this 8th month🤰🏻Little beb is 5 pounds already! I’ve also had the busiest working period I’ve had in a while so it’s definitely time to slow right down😴 I’ve been M.I.A so haven’t had time to respond to DMs and comments so I’ll be doing a mini vlog answering any pregnancy questions you might have. Leave them below and I’ll make sure to try and answer as many as I can ❤️
