Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Obligada a explicar por qué tiene una tripa tan pequeña embarazada de 9 meses

Obligada a explicar por qué tiene una tripa tan pequeña embarazada de 9 mesesInstagram

Yiota Kouzoukas, embarazada de 9 meses se ha visto obligada a explicar cómo en tan avanzado estado de gestación apenas tiene tripa. Kouzoukas ha recibido toneladas de mensajes y preguntas sobre su pequeña tripa. Ha explicado a sus seguidores de Instagram que sus cirugías pasadas de endometriosis, junto con la inclinación de su útero y su estómago naturalmente tenso, hicieron que su embarazo fuera imperceptible.

"Durante los primeros cuatro meses de mi embarazo, mi útero estaba inclinado, lo que significa que el bebé estaba creciendo hacia atrás en mi cuerpo en lugar de hacia afuera", escribió en Instagram.
"La mayoría de las personas con este tipo de útero se inclinan hacia delante alrededor de las 12 semanas y continúan creciendo hacia afuera como lo haría normalmente". Pero a ella el cambio le tomó más tiempo a Kouzoukas debido a su endometriosis.
"Mi útero no se volteó hacia adelante "hasta bien entrada la gestación de cuatro meses debido a la posición inclinada hacia atrás junto con la cicatrización de endometriosis de una década que tengo en mis ligamentos uterosacros", ha explicado.
"Básicamente, estos ligamentos actúan como anclajes que mantienen mi útero adentro en lugar de afuera, por lo que me pareció más pequeño que la mayoría de las personas durante los primeros cuatro o cinco meses", afirma en People.
Kouzoukas dijo que su pequeña protuberancia también se debe en parte a sus fuertes abdominales que se mantuvieron durante su embarazo, pero la ponen en mayor riesgo de diástasis recti, una condición que separa los abdominales y puede dejar espacios grandes en el estómago después del parto.
"Mi torso también es corto y mi estómago está tonificado de forma natural, lo que mantiene mi barriga muy apretada, así que he tenido que detener personalmente todos los ejercicios abdominales para evitar cualquier problema con la posible separación", indica.
Kouzoukas quiere enfatizar principalmente que cada cuerpo es diferente. "Estoy perfectamente sana, el bebé está perfectamente sano y eso es todo lo que importa", afirma Kouzoukas. 
"Nuestros cuerpos y barrigas son todos diferentes y nuestras formas y tamaños también son diferentes", ha concluido como forma de reivindicar la diversidad física de las mujeres.