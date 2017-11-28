Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Así le cambió el cuerpo después de hacer 100 sentadillas diariamente durante un mes

Así le cambió el cuerpo después de hacer 100 sentadillas diariamente durante un mesInformativos Telecinco

Gina Florio muestra en su Instagram la metamorfosis que ha sufrido en el último mes después de haber realizado 100 sentadillas diarias. La joven se propuso realizar este reto con la idea de mejorar su figura y así lo ha logrado.

Además de definir sus curvas, también ha comenzado a alimentarse de forma saludable. Según recoge La República, la joven decidió emprender este reto como castigo por toda la comida basura que había incluido en su dieta en los últimos meses.

Yes, you can BUILD CURVES! Ever since I️ was a teen I always loved the curvy look, but I️ was blessed (LOL) with a stocky build that doesn’t have much curve to it. Broad shoulders and a larger waist. I️ used to think that weight training was going to make me stockier and bigger and manlier, but after just a few months of hitting the weights religiously, I️ finally am building some curves! 💃🏽😆🍑💪🏽 ___ It’s all about heavy lifting, functional training, and lots and lots of good food. I️ tossed on this bodysuit last week and realized that all the hard work is paying off. Chicas, if you want curves, go to the gym and get them! #getstrongwithgina #weightliftingforweightloss #asianfitness #asianfitgirls #asianfitgirl #sanfranciscofitness #californiafit #buildcurves #buildingcurves #veganweightloss #plantbasedweightloss #poweredbyplants #veganweightlossjourney #weightlossjourney #veganfitfam #veganfitgirl #plantbasedfit #plantbasedfitnessgirl #plantfitness #plantbasedlife #strongwoman #howtogetstrong #gettingstronger💪 #veganweightlifting #veganweightlifter

Una publicación compartida de Gina Florio (@gmflorio) el 19 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 7:04 PST

La joven creía que el entrenamiento iba a ensanchar sus músculos pero, al contrario, lo que ha conseguido es definir sus curvas: algo que siempre había deseado.

Just a couple months can make all the difference. This B&A is about much more than abs or thigh gap. When you feel bloated and tired and sluggish all the time, it’s only natural to want to make a change. Along the way i just got addicted to feeling great every single morning, so i stuck with my program, and i still have more goals i want to achieve. it’s all about smart choices and dedication. Be conscious of what you eat and commit to doing things for your health — especially on the days you don’t feel like it! That’s when it counts the most!! More to come of my story on @popsugarfitness 💪🏽💪🏽😆😆 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #getstrongwithgina #popsugar #pslife #beforeandafter #fitness #weightlifting #strengthtraining #intermittentfasting #fitspo #fitgirl #motivation #inspiration #transformationtuesday #transformation

Una publicación compartida de Gina Florio (@gmflorio) el 7 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 2:27 PST

Gina afirma que ha necesitado mucha constancia para conseguir estos espectaculares resultados: “Los cambios en el cuerpo no ocurren de un día para otro. Además de ejercicio también se necesita una dieta muy balanceada que complemente tu rutina”.

Had a big weekend with lots of wine and costumes and mac n cheese and ice cream, but I’m back in the swing of things (even if my belly is bloated from all the fun) 😂 🎃 ___ Happy Halloween everyone! I’m all costumed out after the weekend (Catwoman + Watermelon Lip Smacker), so I’m dressed as my boring old self today. Finished a lower body workout this morning: Bulgarian split squats, sumo squats, hip thrusts, cable kickbacks, and dumbbell stiff leg deadlifts. Fingers crossed I wake up sore tomorrow ___ This cream set from Girlfriend Collective @girlfriendcollective is made from recycled water bottles — yes, water bottles! Soft as a baby’s bum and totally eco-friendly ❤️ #fitnessmotivation #workout #workoutclothes #ecofriendly #workoutmotivation #girlfriendcollective #weightlossjourney #weightloss #loveyourbody #bodypositive

Una publicación compartida de Gina Florio (@gmflorio) el 31 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 11:06 PDT