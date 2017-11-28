Así le cambió el cuerpo después de hacer 100 sentadillas diariamente durante un mes
Informativos Telecinco28/11/201710:44
Gina Florio muestra en su Instagram la metamorfosis que ha sufrido en el último mes después de haber realizado 100 sentadillas diarias. La joven se propuso realizar este reto con la idea de mejorar su figura y así lo ha logrado.
Yes, you can BUILD CURVES! Ever since I️ was a teen I always loved the curvy look, but I️ was blessed (LOL) with a stocky build that doesn’t have much curve to it. Broad shoulders and a larger waist. I️ used to think that weight training was going to make me stockier and bigger and manlier, but after just a few months of hitting the weights religiously, I️ finally am building some curves! 💃🏽😆🍑💪🏽 ___ It’s all about heavy lifting, functional training, and lots and lots of good food. I️ tossed on this bodysuit last week and realized that all the hard work is paying off. Chicas, if you want curves, go to the gym and get them! #getstrongwithgina #weightliftingforweightloss #asianfitness #asianfitgirls #asianfitgirl #sanfranciscofitness #californiafit #buildcurves #buildingcurves #veganweightloss #plantbasedweightloss #poweredbyplants #veganweightlossjourney #weightlossjourney #veganfitfam #veganfitgirl #plantbasedfit #plantbasedfitnessgirl #plantfitness #plantbasedlife #strongwoman #howtogetstrong #gettingstronger💪 #veganweightlifting #veganweightlifter
Una publicación compartida de Gina Florio (@gmflorio) el 19 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 7:04 PST
Just a couple months can make all the difference. This B&A is about much more than abs or thigh gap. When you feel bloated and tired and sluggish all the time, it’s only natural to want to make a change. Along the way i just got addicted to feeling great every single morning, so i stuck with my program, and i still have more goals i want to achieve. it’s all about smart choices and dedication. Be conscious of what you eat and commit to doing things for your health — especially on the days you don’t feel like it! That’s when it counts the most!! More to come of my story on @popsugarfitness 💪🏽💪🏽😆😆 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #getstrongwithgina #popsugar #pslife #beforeandafter #fitness #weightlifting #strengthtraining #intermittentfasting #fitspo #fitgirl #motivation #inspiration #transformationtuesday #transformation
Una publicación compartida de Gina Florio (@gmflorio) el 7 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 2:27 PST
Had a big weekend with lots of wine and costumes and mac n cheese and ice cream, but I’m back in the swing of things (even if my belly is bloated from all the fun) 😂 🎃 ___ Happy Halloween everyone! I’m all costumed out after the weekend (Catwoman + Watermelon Lip Smacker), so I’m dressed as my boring old self today. Finished a lower body workout this morning: Bulgarian split squats, sumo squats, hip thrusts, cable kickbacks, and dumbbell stiff leg deadlifts. Fingers crossed I wake up sore tomorrow ___ This cream set from Girlfriend Collective @girlfriendcollective is made from recycled water bottles — yes, water bottles! Soft as a baby’s bum and totally eco-friendly ❤️ #fitnessmotivation #workout #workoutclothes #ecofriendly #workoutmotivation #girlfriendcollective #weightlossjourney #weightloss #loveyourbody #bodypositive
Una publicación compartida de Gina Florio (@gmflorio) el 31 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 11:06 PDT