Khloé Kardashian: la confirmación más tierna de su embarazo

Khloé Kardashian por fin ha confirmado su embarazo de la forma más cariñosa con su pareja Tristan Thompson tras los rumores que existen desde hace unos meses.
La modelo ha publicado una fotografía en Instagram de su vientre con sus manos acariciando la incipiente barriguita abrazadas por las del papá de la criatura, Tristan Thompson.
La pareja llevan juntos desde el mes de septiembre de 2016, después del controvertido divorcio de la Kardashian con el jugador de la NBA, Lamar Odom y a raíz de la fotografía se ha comenzado a especular sobre compromiso otra vez. Ya que Khloé aparece con una alianza en el dedo anular de la mano izquierda que podría ser de compromiso.
A la fotografía le acompaña un largo texto en el que la modelo manifiesta su amor hacia Tristan y da los motivos de porque lo han mantenido en secreto todo este tiempo. Con la confirmación, ahora solo se espera la de Kylie Jenner que lleva tiempo jugando al despiste en sus fotografías de Instagram.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ?? Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ??????

Una publicación compartida de Khloé (@khloekardashian) el