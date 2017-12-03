Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Pamela Anderson responde a los que la acusan de culpabilizar a las mujeres por los abusos en Hollywood

Pamela AndersonReuters

Pamela Anderson ha contestado a los que criticaron sus palabras en un programa de televisión donde dijo que "es un secreto a voces” que “hay algunos productores y algunas personas en Hollywood a las que es mejor evitar en privado. Sabes dónde te metes si vas sola a una habitación de hotel. Es una cuestión de sentido común. Y si alguien te abre la puerta en bata, vete. Son cosas de sentido común".

Después de la entrevista en el programa Megyn Kelly Today, de la cadena NBC, Anderson recibió duras críticas por lo que, decían, era “culpabilizar a las víctimas”.
En el programa, Pamela Anderson habló de los abusos que había sufrido de pequeña, cómo los había superado y de sus primeros momentos en Hollywood, donde también sufrió los abusos de poder de Harvey Weinstein.
Anderson, de 50 años, aseguró que le ofrecieron "dinero, casas, papeles en películas" cuando llegó a  Hollywood: "Tenía un montón de ofertas para hacer castings privados y cosas que no tenían sentido, que carecían el sentido común". La actriz recordó que en 2008, el productor Harvey Weinstein le hizo saber el poder que tenía y que le debía agradecer la oportunidad que le dio al ofrecerle un papel. "Me llamó y me dijo: 'Tienes muchísima suerte de que te haya puesto en mi película, eres Pamela Anderson y no te mereces nada. Si no haces esto, nunca volverás a trabajar en esta ciudad'". Anderson asegura que “nunca nadie me había hablado así. He tenido algunos novios bastante malos. Y nunca me han hablado de esta manera”, aseguró.
Tras las críticas sobre cómo sus palabras parecían culpar a las víctimas y de sus insinuaciones de que algunas personas ignoraban el sentido común por sus ambiciones profesionales, Pamela Anderson ha respondido en redes de forma tajante.

I think this narrative of "victim blaming" and "lack of solidarity" is trying to coerce me (and others) into consensus on something that should be debated and discussed broadly. I can tell you that from my experience of working on protectin - be it a protection of journalists and human rights defenders and internet security - there is ALWAYS a call and recommendation to see the issues in their complexity. There is understanding of a need to address the issue on structural and legal level, to punish perpetrators but also to build resiliance and ability of "self-protection". What techniques you should use online, what precautions you should take when covering certain issues as a journalists. There are also a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts and protection when doing activism for right to vote. I did not say that women deserved being abused or that the pigs like Weinstein were not to be punished. Quite an opposite, I said myself that Weinstein is a sexist pig and a bully. So this is not victim blaming but looking at the issue from the angle of women being aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this. And it is not helping anyone to ignore the realities in the society we live in. The causes of the problem and solutions are complex and women who do not live in the utopian bubble must be aware of what is going on. And that is what I have highlighted. I do NOT wish apologise for what I said. And will not get coerced into apology. This exactly what I am saying is a problem with the contemporary "victimhoood feminism"! The people who subscribe to that notion tolerate and actually expect women to talk about the stories of abuse and experiences with creeps. But they would NOT tolerate a woman with her own opinion. So pathetic. Px @TMZ @todayshow @megynkelly

Una publicación compartida de The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) el 1 de Dic de 2017 a la(s) 12:20 PST

La actriz asegura que con sus palabras no dijo que “las mujeres merecían ser maltratadas o que los cerdos como Weinstein no debían ser castigados. Todo lo contrario, dije que Weinstein es un cerdo sexista y un matón. Así que no es culpa de la víctima, sino de tratar el tema desde el ángulo en que las mujeres sean conscientes de ciertos problemas y cómo detectarlos y luchar contra ellos. Es totalmente hipócrita ignorar esto. Y no ayuda a nadie ignorar las realidades de la sociedad en la que vivimos. Las causas del problema y las soluciones son complejas y las mujeres que no viven en la burbuja utópica deben ser conscientes de lo que está sucediendo”.
Anderson añade que no quiere disculparse por sus palabras y que no la van a forzar a hacerlo. “¡Esto es exactamente lo que estoy diciendo, que hay un problema con la contemporánea "victimización del feminismo"! Las personas que se suscriben a esa noción toleran y realmente esperan que las mujeres hablen sobre historias de abuso y experiencias escalofriantes. Pero  NO toleran a una mujer con su propia opinión. Muy patético”, concluye.