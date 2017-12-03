Pamela Anderson responde a los que la acusan de culpabilizar a las mujeres por los abusos en Hollywood
Informativos Telecinco03/12/201719:47
Pamela Anderson ha contestado a los que criticaron sus palabras en un programa de televisión donde dijo que "es un secreto a voces” que “hay algunos productores y algunas personas en Hollywood a las que es mejor evitar en privado. Sabes dónde te metes si vas sola a una habitación de hotel. Es una cuestión de sentido común. Y si alguien te abre la puerta en bata, vete. Son cosas de sentido común".
I think this narrative of "victim blaming" and "lack of solidarity" is trying to coerce me (and others) into consensus on something that should be debated and discussed broadly. I can tell you that from my experience of working on protectin - be it a protection of journalists and human rights defenders and internet security - there is ALWAYS a call and recommendation to see the issues in their complexity. There is understanding of a need to address the issue on structural and legal level, to punish perpetrators but also to build resiliance and ability of "self-protection". What techniques you should use online, what precautions you should take when covering certain issues as a journalists. There are also a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts and protection when doing activism for right to vote. I did not say that women deserved being abused or that the pigs like Weinstein were not to be punished. Quite an opposite, I said myself that Weinstein is a sexist pig and a bully. So this is not victim blaming but looking at the issue from the angle of women being aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this. And it is not helping anyone to ignore the realities in the society we live in. The causes of the problem and solutions are complex and women who do not live in the utopian bubble must be aware of what is going on. And that is what I have highlighted. I do NOT wish apologise for what I said. And will not get coerced into apology. This exactly what I am saying is a problem with the contemporary "victimhoood feminism"! The people who subscribe to that notion tolerate and actually expect women to talk about the stories of abuse and experiences with creeps. But they would NOT tolerate a woman with her own opinion. So pathetic. Px @TMZ @todayshow @megynkelly
