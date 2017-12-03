Pamela Anderson responde a los que la acusan de culpabilizar a las mujeres por los abusos en Hollywood

Anderson, de 50 años, aseguró que le ofrecieron "dinero, casas, papeles en películas" cuando llegó a Hollywood: "Tenía un montón de ofertas para hacer castings privados y cosas que no tenían sentido, que carecían el sentido común". La actriz recordó que en 2008, el productor Harvey Weinstein le hizo saber el poder que tenía y que le debía agradecer la oportunidad que le dio al ofrecerle un papel. "Me llamó y me dijo: 'Tienes muchísima suerte de que te haya puesto en mi película, eres Pamela Anderson y no te mereces nada. Si no haces esto, nunca volverás a trabajar en esta ciudad'". Anderson asegura que “nunca nadie me había hablado así. He tenido algunos novios bastante malos. Y nunca me han hablado de esta manera”, aseguró.