Cejas para todos los gustos
Informativos Telecinco08/09/201719:40
Las moda de hacerse las cejas logra superarse cada día. Si hace un año se pusieron de moda las cejas con una forma "cuadrada", ahora han aparecido otras muchas formas más complicadas de reproducir que los usuarios de Instagram no se cansan de intentar imitar.
Yup I did the wavy brow ☺️ at first I was like really?! What is going on here!? But I really wanted to try it and I'm glad I did, it was challenging and fun 🙃 . . . #makeuptrends #wavybrows #brows #surewhynot #notsureifilikeit #itwasfuntho #makeupartist #freelancer #quitechallenging #morphe #yycmakeupartist #yyc #airdriemakeupartist
Una publicación compartida de S T E F F A N Y T I L L E T T (@_capella_) el 4 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 12:47 PDT
What the f*#%k are curvy brows? i only know braided brows! 😏 Follow me (@erosmua) for more! - Ps. This is totally a joke, Please dont take it seriously!!!! - The braid has been edited on since my brow hairs are not long enough to braid, believe me i tried 😂 - #anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills ebony dipbrow pomade #hudabeauty @hudabeauty rose gold palette #nubounsom @nubounsom russian black lashes #xoxobeautique @xoxobeautique ocean gray contacts #morphebrushes @morphebrushes e27, m433, m224 - - #morphebrushes#bretmansvanity#hudabeautymemes#undiscoveredmua#abhbrows#norvina#curvybrows
Una publicación compartida de Eros (@erosmua) el 2 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 3:16 PDT
@Regrann from @roxxbeautyglam - Wavy Brows? Normal Brows? HOW ABOUT BRAIDED BROWS!? 🙌 . Keep in mind this is just for fun! . Idea credit goes to @erosmua I wasn't able to figure out the photoshop so why not recreate it!? Lol ♥️ Used: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Pomade in Chocolate @lagirlcosmetics Pro-Conceal Concealer in Natural @bebellacosmetics Bent Liner Brush 134 @elfcosmetics Spoolie Brush Song - Martin Garrix - There for you (remix) #braidedbrows #wavybrows #normalbrows #braidbrows #videotutorial #abhjunkies #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastaciabrows #hypnaughtypower #hypnaughtymakweup #wakeupandmakeup #carvedbrows #browroutine #makegirlz #make4glam #wakeup2slay #discovervideos #shimycatsmua #maryhadalittleglam #xmakeuptutsx #makeuptutorialsx0x #fakeupfix #fakeupfix #makeupfanatic1 #makeupdolls #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos #makeupartistworldwide #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog
Una publicación compartida de Ade Susanti (@unidedebiz) el 7 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 5:33 PDT
Hi, plz READ 👉 This IS an Instagram trend, people have used photoshop to create this effect, I am using a new technique to show how it can be done without photoshop. This is just for Fun! And I show u how i do my normal brows in the tutorial too, so enjoy the tutorial and remember its just makeup!!! 💗 . . .EDIT: Trend started by @erosmua 👍🏼 . . - - - the Technique i used might actually be something for people with no brow hairs. (I braided an extension piece and stuck it on with eyelash glue ( @hudabeauty Lash glue worked the best) - - - but in reality i will stick to my @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #dipbrow In ebony ( also used in the tutorial) - - @catrice.cosmetics Concealer - - @ttd_eye @ttdeyeofficial Lenses in queen grey ( code Beautynmalia to get a discount and link in my bio) - - . . . ______________________ #beautynmalia #braidedbrows #browtrend #abhbrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #brows #tutorial #eyemakeup @hudabeauty @wakeupandmakeup @shophudabeauty
Una publicación compartida de Malia 💄💇🏻❤️ (@beautynmalia) el 6 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 12:00 PDT
Trend alert 🚨🚨🚨 My first attempt at my very own eyebrow design... Leopard Print 😃
Una publicación compartida de #shantesepilation (@shantes_epilation) el 7 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 4:10 PDT
Wavy/squiggly and braided brows, how about snake brows? 🤷♀️ Products: @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasianordics @norvina Dipbrow Pomade "Dark brown" @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmeticsnordics Vivid Brights liner "fire" and "Halo" and matte liquid liner ----- #motd #snakebrows #wavybrows #squigglybrows #braidedbrows #brows #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #abh #dipbrow #bryn #eyebrows #makeupgoals #browsonfleek #fleekybrows #featuremuas #flawlessdolls #wakeupandmakeup #eotd #fakeupfix #browtrend #makeuplook #makeupbycatha
Una publicación compartida de Cathrine Stavenes (@makeupbycatha) el 7 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 11:41 PDT