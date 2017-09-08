Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Cejas para todos los gustos

Las moda de hacerse las cejas logra superarse cada día. Si hace un año se pusieron de moda las cejas con una forma "cuadrada", ahora han aparecido otras muchas formas más complicadas de reproducir que los usuarios de Instagram no se cansan de intentar imitar. 

Si antes elegíamos entre unos cuantos diseños de cejas preestablecidos, ahora las opciones para llevar nuestras cejas a la moda se han multiplicado exponencialmente: cejas finas, cejas gruesas, cejas cuadradas...y ahora, cejas onduladas, trenzadas o con estampado de leopardo, entre otras.
Las cejas onduladas llegaron hace escasas semanas a Instagram y ya se han convertido en la nueva moda. El procedimiento para hacerlas no es demasiado complicado, aunque para que queden las dos prácticamente iguales, deberás ser algo mañoso y tener paciencia, mucha paciencia. Para conseguirlas basta con realizar el diseño, depilarlas, rellenarlas y peinarlas.

Más reciente es la llegada de las cejas trenzadas. Un conocido gurú de maquillaje publicó una fotografía de una de sus cejas sobre las que se podía ver una trenza de tres cabos y ésta se volvió viral. El joven, de tan solo 17 años, aclaró que la imagen era falsa, pero han sido muchos los usuarios que han querido imitar su original estilo de cejas de manera real. 

@Regrann from @roxxbeautyglam - Wavy Brows? Normal Brows? HOW ABOUT BRAIDED BROWS!? 🙌 . Keep in mind this is just for fun! . Idea credit goes to @erosmua I wasn't able to figure out the photoshop so why not recreate it!? Lol ♥️ Used: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Pomade in Chocolate @lagirlcosmetics Pro-Conceal Concealer in Natural @bebellacosmetics Bent Liner Brush 134 @elfcosmetics Spoolie Brush Song - Martin Garrix - There for you (remix) #braidedbrows #wavybrows #normalbrows #braidbrows #videotutorial #abhjunkies #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastaciabrows #hypnaughtypower #hypnaughtymakweup #wakeupandmakeup #carvedbrows #browroutine #makegirlz #make4glam #wakeup2slay #discovervideos #shimycatsmua #maryhadalittleglam #xmakeuptutsx #makeuptutorialsx0x #fakeupfix #fakeupfix #makeupfanatic1 #makeupdolls #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos #makeupartistworldwide #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog

Una publicación compartida de Ade Susanti (@unidedebiz) el 7 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 5:33 PDT

Algunos han conseguido imitarlas pintándolas encima de las suyas, otros, incluso, han recurrido a extensiones para conseguirlas. 

Hi, plz READ 👉 This IS an Instagram trend, people have used photoshop to create this effect, I am using a new technique to show how it can be done without photoshop. This is just for Fun! And I show u how i do my normal brows in the tutorial too, so enjoy the tutorial and remember its just makeup!!! 💗 . . .EDIT: Trend started by @erosmua 👍🏼 . . - - - the Technique i used might actually be something for people with no brow hairs. (I braided an extension piece and stuck it on with eyelash glue ( @hudabeauty Lash glue worked the best) - - - but in reality i will stick to my @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #dipbrow In ebony ( also used in the tutorial) - - @catrice.cosmetics Concealer - - @ttd_eye @ttdeyeofficial Lenses in queen grey ( code Beautynmalia to get a discount and link in my bio) - - . . . ______________________ #beautynmalia #braidedbrows #browtrend #abhbrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #brows #tutorial #eyemakeup @hudabeauty @wakeupandmakeup @shophudabeauty

Una publicación compartida de Malia 💄💇🏻❤️ (@beautynmalia) el 6 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 12:00 PDT

Y por si esto fuera poco, el ingenio de los usuarios de Instagram ha dado para crear cejas con estampado de leopardo o incluso con forma de "serpiente". Parece que en nuestros tiempos existen diseños de cejas para todos los gustos. 

Trend alert 🚨🚨🚨 My first attempt at my very own eyebrow design... Leopard Print 😃

Una publicación compartida de #shantesepilation (@shantes_epilation) el 7 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 4:10 PDT