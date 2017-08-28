Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Ponte en forma con el nuevo método fitness del "peso amigo"

Conoce el método de las ‘gemelas suecas’ que se ha hecho viral en las redesInstagram

Linn Löwes, de 29 años y Madelen Ros, de 25, son los nombres de estas dos amigas suecas que se han vuelto famosas en las redes por su peculiar modo de ponerse en forma. Lo llaman el entrenamiento del “peso amigo”, y se ha vuelto una incipiente tendencia en el mundo del fitness.

Desde su cuenta de Instagram Doble Dedicación’, instruyen a sus seguidores sobre cómo se debería llevar a cabo este entrenamiento. Se han hecho tan populares por su novedoso trabajo en equipo para entrenar que ya alcanzan los 125.000 seguidores en Instagram. Se trata de utilizar su propio cuerpo para realizar los ejercicios de manera conjunta.
Este nuevo tipo de entrenamiento tiene muchos beneficios, ya que ambos individuos trabajan intensamente por igual. Como todos los entrenamientos clásicos de resistencia, el método contribuye a aumentar la fuerza de los músculos, el metabolismo, la autosuficiencia y la autoestima.
Mientras una persona trabaja los grupos musculares, la otra practica la estabilidad y el equilibrio, ya que tiene que estabilizar su cuerpo para ser levantado con seguridad o no dañarse al servir de apoyo.
“Es genial estar con alguien que ama tanto el deporte como tú y dar un paso más utilizando su cuerpo como peso para hacer sentadillas o flexiones. También puedes sentirte bien contigo mismo porque estás ayudando a otra persona” según unas declaraciones que recoge Infobae.
Este nuevo método de entrenamiento es más divertido y motivador, ya que cuentas con el apoyo de la otra persona para ser constante en ello y hacerlo bien. Ponerse en forma e ir al gimnasio se vuelve algo más ameno y divertido de esta forma.