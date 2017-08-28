Ponte en forma con el nuevo método fitness del "peso amigo"
Informativos Telecinco28/08/201710:20
Linn Löwes, de 29 años y Madelen Ros, de 25, son los nombres de estas dos amigas suecas que se han vuelto famosas en las redes por su peculiar modo de ponerse en forma. Lo llaman el entrenamiento del “peso amigo”, y se ha vuelto una incipiente tendencia en el mundo del fitness.
Stay strong together and motivate eachother towards next level every workout💪🏽👊 thanks @womensbest who keeping us hydrate with our favorite cola/lime bcaa🍹👌 / @linnlowes @madelenros
CHALLANGE TIME ✨ challange your core with your workout buddy with this one 👆💪🏼 (wait the whole movie and see what not to try or see what happens if you not stability your core😅) and the one standing as a bench, push your glute up and your back straight and keep it that way and you also going to feel the glute burn 🔥 TRY IT and cheers with your favorite BCAA from @womensbest our favorite is 🍉 for sure!! #womensbest #collaboration / @madelenros @linnlowes
