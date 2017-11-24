Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Esta pareja se lleva un apasionante 'souvenir' de cada uno de sus viajes

Esta pareja se lleva un apasionante 'souvenir' de cada uno de sus viajesInstagram

Rob y Joli se conocieron en un viaje. Ambos comparten este hobby y, después de vivir una auténtica historia de amor, decidieron mostrar este sentimiento al mundo compartiendo una foto de un beso profundo en cada lugar que visitan.

Rob es de EEUU y Joli es de Filipinas, pero la distancia no les impidió salir juntos como pareja. Ambos viajan juntos y comparten sus historias en un blog, donde, además, pretenden ‘inspirar a más parejas’ a conocer el mundo.

Hanging out and hanging onto the Hanging Bridge in Bohol :) #dipkiss #dipkisstravels

Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 11 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 5:32 PST

Hanging out and hanging onto the Hanging Bridge in Bohol :) #dipkiss #dipkisstravels

Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 11 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 5:32 PST

Hanging out and hanging onto the Hanging Bridge in Bohol :) #dipkiss #dipkisstravels

Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 11 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 5:32 PST

Where the streets have no name 🖒 . . . #dipkisstravels #dipkiss #wanderlust #wanderlove #u2 #thestreetograph

Una publicación compartida de Dipkiss Travels ✈️ (@dipkisstravels) el 23 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 4:51 PST