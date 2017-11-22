Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Una modelo de talla grande reivindica sus curvas a través de las redes sociales

Alexandra Gibb ha soportado burlas y comentarios de los internautas por su talla pero asegura no haberse sentido nunca más segura que ahora, cuando está reivindicando sus curvas en Instagram. La joven de 27 años ha ganado confianza en sí misma a raíz de haber desfilado en varias pasarelas de moda. 

La joven asegura en Daily Mirror que "hacer concursos fue mi mayor impulso de confianza y creo que todos deberían hacerlo al menos una vez en su vida". 
"Creo que las curvas deben ser valoradas. Es bueno finalmente comenzar a ver anuncios en la televisión, en periódicos de modelos que tienen más talla", asegura Alexandra quien se manifiesta feliz por la iniciativa que en los últimos tiempos han tomado las cadenas textiles en hacer ropa de mayor tallaje.

"You can be the most beautiful person in the world and everybody sees light and rainbows when they look at you, but if you yourself don't know it, all of that doesn't even matter. Every second that you spend on doubting your worth, every moment that you use to criticize yourself; is a second of your life wasted, is a moment of your life thrown away. It's not like you have forever, so don't waste any of your seconds, don't throw even one of your moments away." - 💕💎💕 . . . #quoteoftheday #curves #curvy #plussize #plussizemodel #ThisIsNewLook #alternativecurves #curvywoman #fatfashion #fatshion #psootd #plussizeblogger #psblogger #blogger #plussizefashion #plussizeclothing #psfashion #bbw #fashionblogger #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #stylehasnosize #bigandbeautiful #bigandblunt #honourmycurves #loveyourself #loveyourbody #bopo #bodypositive #bodyconfidence

La joven asegura que: "hace unos años, nunca me habrías visto salir de la casa sin mi brazo y mis piernas cubiertas. También habría usado colores oscuros ya que nunca tuve la confianza para salir en colores".
Alexandra, quien ha participado en Miss British Beauty Curve y Miss Voluptuous UK y ha desfilado en pasarelas de moda y participado en una sesión de fotos anti-bullying, afirma que aprender a amar su cuerpo no fue fácil.
"He tenido momentos en los que las personas me han dicho que no debería usar una determinada prenda porque no está hecha para personas de mi talla. La gente me ha dicho que no debería compartir fotos mías porque las hace sentir mal", confiesa la joven, y añade que "parece que estoy constantemente embarazada y la gente me ha dicho que debería cubrirme porque no quieren ver mi grasa volando por todos lados".
"Obviamente vas a tener algunos comentarios negativos, pero no los leo, instantáneamente elimino, ignoro y bloqueo a estas personas de mi vida. La vida es corta, y no tengo tiempo para la negatividad. La mayoría de mis comentarios en mis publicaciones son positivos, haré que la gente me diga que desean tener mi confianza, que están orgullosos de mí y que yo soy un inspiración para ellos", afirma.
"Incluso si tengo un efecto positivo en una persona, sé que mi viaje y mis publicaciones valen la pena. Nadie debería avergonzarse de mostrar sus cuerpos. Todos somos únicos, nadie en este mundo es perfecto. Todos tenemos nuestros defectos, tenemos que aprender a amarlos, son parte de lo que eres", ha concluido.