Una modelo de talla grande reivindica sus curvas a través de las redes sociales
Informativos Telecinco22/11/201713:57
Alexandra Gibb ha soportado burlas y comentarios de los internautas por su talla pero asegura no haberse sentido nunca más segura que ahora, cuando está reivindicando sus curvas en Instagram. La joven de 27 años ha ganado confianza en sí misma a raíz de haber desfilado en varias pasarelas de moda.
"You can be the most beautiful person in the world and everybody sees light and rainbows when they look at you, but if you yourself don't know it, all of that doesn't even matter. Every second that you spend on doubting your worth, every moment that you use to criticize yourself; is a second of your life wasted, is a moment of your life thrown away. It's not like you have forever, so don't waste any of your seconds, don't throw even one of your moments away."
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Gibb (@justaplussizegirl) el 18 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 3:48 PDT
Miss British Beauty Curve Pageant | Swimsuit By @swimsuitsforall @gabifresh | Kimono By @boohoo | Hat By @newlookfashion | Shoes - @simplybeuk
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Gibb (@justaplussizegirl) el 20 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 1:51 PDT
You are a princess, destined to become a Queen. Your own wondrous story has already begun. Your "Once Upon A Time" is now! - Dieter F. Uchtdorf | Hair By @konstantinosgal | Makeup By @makeupbyangie27 | Dress By @asos (Red Carpet Range)
Una publicación compartida de Alexandra Gibb (@justaplussizegirl) el 19 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 1:02 PDT