Catherine Zeta-Jones sorprende con una foto en la cama y sin maquillaje
Informativos Telecinco07/09/201717:38
La mujer de Michael Douglas ha sorprendido a sus seguidores de la red social Instagram con una sugerente fotografía donde la actriz sale sin una gota de maquillaje y descansando en su cama.
Sleeping in @casazetajones! #SelfieSaturday #CasaZetaJones
Una publicación compartida de Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) el 2 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 8:49 PDT
Happy fathers day ❤️❤️❤️hope u r all relaxing today!😘😘😘
Una publicación compartida de Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) el 18 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 1:34 PDT
Una publicación compartida de Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) el 5 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 1:12 PDT
Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can’t wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing!! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile.
Una publicación compartida de Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) el 6 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 2:01 PST