El destacado mensaje de una instagramer sobre la importancia de aceptar tu cuerpo

Alex, The Lean Lawyer en Instagram, es una estudiante de derecho londinense de 22 años que cuenta con más de 60.000 seguidores en la red social. Ahora, la instagramer ha lanzado un mensaje reivindicado lo importante que es aceptarse tal y como uno es.

Así, Alex ha compartido dos imágenes de diferentes etapas de su vida, una de su pasado y la otra actual. En las fotos se ve un evidente cambio físico, conseguido gracias al ejercicio y a una vida saludable.
Pero la joven ha querido relatar cómo ha sido ese camino hasta lo que es ahora, ya que ella misma ha indicado que no siempre fue feliz: solía creer que la clave para estar en forma y saludable era someterse a fuertes entrenamientos y dietas desagradables, tal y como indica Independent.
Por ello, con esas dos fotos compartidas, Alex pidió a sus seguidores que le contestaran intentado adivinar cuál era la principal diferencia entre las dos imágenes. Y aunque todo el mundo fue a lo evidente, el cambio en el físico, la respuesta de la chica dejó a todos sorprendidos.

What do you notice as the main difference between these pictures? The weather? The outfit? My hair? My stomach and my hips? Do you know what the main difference really is? On the left I was obsessed with calorie counting. I was obsessed with weighing myself and the number on the scale. On the left I would have probably been happier to weigh 7 stone and look the same than weigh 9 and have abs. I thought the only way to look good was to eat nothing but salads or maybe nothing at all. I thought I'd have to run on a treadmill every single day for hours at a time. I thought my body was just made a certain way and it would be impossible to ever lose my love handles. Girls who had good bodies were just lucky to have the skinny gene. I didn't believe I would ever lose weight so I didn't bother trying to be remotely healthy. I'd sit at home binge eating sweets and chocolate and not exercise for months at a time. I'd start unsustainable diets and put myself through boring, time consuming workout programmes that I hated. I'd lose weight but I'd never be happy with how I looked because I always felt that I could do more. When my three week crash diet started to get too much, I'd give up and start another one 6 months later. I know how many of you have been through the same thing. I am telling you that you can break this cycle because I did. You can love exercise and you can eat healthily but love what you're eating. I rarely have salads and I regularly eat pasta. I go out for meals, I eat chocolate and pizza and I drink wine. Some weeks I don't make it to the gym because I want to chill at home instead. Stop listening to the stupid magazines that tell you to try the latest bullshit diet that involves starving yourself. Believe me when I tell you that being healthy and fit will not come from any diet. It comes from a mentality change and from the knowledge that being healthy doesn't involve cutting out any food group. Eat a balanced diet, do workouts you enjoy and have chocolate or wine if you bloody fancy it. This is so much healthier than any crash diet that encourages you to deprive yourself of something so fundamental to our health - food.

Una publicación compartida de Alex (@theleanlawyer) el Dic 17, 2017 at 11:24 PST

"A la izquierda estaba obsesionado con el conteo de calorías. Estaba obsesionado con pesarme a mí mismo y al número en la báscula ", ha escrito en la publicación. "Pensé que la única manera de quedar bien era no comer nada más que ensaladas o tal vez nada en absoluto”.
¿Y qué le llevo a compartir su experiencia? Alex ha explicado que se dio cuenta de que muchos de sus seguidores es probable que en alguna etapa de su vida se hayan sentido de ese modo sin saber qué hacer, incluso ha indicado que cree que muchos pueden seguir así, infelices por seguir una estricta dieta y un ejercicio del que no se disfruta.
"Puedes amar el ejercicio y puedes comer saludablemente, pero ama lo que está comiendo", ha relatado. Además, ha asegurado que "raras veces tengo ensaladas y regularmente como pasta. Salgo a comer, como chocolate y pizza y bebo vino. "Deja de escuchar las estúpidas revistas que te dicen que pruebes la última dieta que implica morirse de hambre”.
Con todo ello, Alex ha finalizado su publicación en Instagram contando que "créanme cuando les digo que estar sano y en forma no vendrá de ninguna dieta. Viene de un cambio de mentalidad y del conocimiento de que estar sano no implica eliminar ningún grupo de alimentos”.