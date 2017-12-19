El destacado mensaje de una instagramer sobre la importancia de aceptar tu cuerpo
Informativos Telecinco19/12/201723:25
Alex, The Lean Lawyer en Instagram, es una estudiante de derecho londinense de 22 años que cuenta con más de 60.000 seguidores en la red social. Ahora, la instagramer ha lanzado un mensaje reivindicado lo importante que es aceptarse tal y como uno es.
What do you notice as the main difference between these pictures? The weather? The outfit? My hair? My stomach and my hips? Do you know what the main difference really is? On the left I was obsessed with calorie counting. I was obsessed with weighing myself and the number on the scale. On the left I would have probably been happier to weigh 7 stone and look the same than weigh 9 and have abs. I thought the only way to look good was to eat nothing but salads or maybe nothing at all. I thought I'd have to run on a treadmill every single day for hours at a time. I thought my body was just made a certain way and it would be impossible to ever lose my love handles. Girls who had good bodies were just lucky to have the skinny gene. I didn't believe I would ever lose weight so I didn't bother trying to be remotely healthy. I'd sit at home binge eating sweets and chocolate and not exercise for months at a time. I'd start unsustainable diets and put myself through boring, time consuming workout programmes that I hated. I'd lose weight but I'd never be happy with how I looked because I always felt that I could do more. When my three week crash diet started to get too much, I'd give up and start another one 6 months later. I know how many of you have been through the same thing. I am telling you that you can break this cycle because I did. You can love exercise and you can eat healthily but love what you're eating. I rarely have salads and I regularly eat pasta. I go out for meals, I eat chocolate and pizza and I drink wine. Some weeks I don't make it to the gym because I want to chill at home instead. Stop listening to the stupid magazines that tell you to try the latest bullshit diet that involves starving yourself. Believe me when I tell you that being healthy and fit will not come from any diet. It comes from a mentality change and from the knowledge that being healthy doesn't involve cutting out any food group. Eat a balanced diet, do workouts you enjoy and have chocolate or wine if you bloody fancy it. This is so much healthier than any crash diet that encourages you to deprive yourself of something so fundamental to our health - food.
