Sophia Hadjipantelli, la modelo que ha cambiado los estereotipos de belleza
Informativos Telecinco11/09/201713:53
Modelo y estudiante de marketing, esta joven greco-chipriota se ha vuelto famosa en Instagram por revolucionar los estándares de belleza. Presumiendo de su única y larga ceja, la cual le da un toque característico y similar al que tenía Fridha Khalo.
I wear makeup because it is fun. I have a unibrow because it is a preference. I wear makeup and have a unibrow because it is what I like. Don't put me in a bubble. Just because I embrace one natural part of me doesn't mean I'm a hypocrite for wanting to enhance other parts of who I am. I thought I would just put this out there just as a blanket statement. I'm who I am because I want to be this way. When you judge others for wearing makeup, dying their hair, altering parts of their body or inner self, JUST BECAUSE YOU DON'T, makes you just as toxic as a lot of societal norms and pressures we are constantly faced with. AT THE END OF THE DAY just do you cuz imma be doing me whether you like it or not. 🖤
Una publicación compartida de Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) el 3 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 2:12 PDT