Sophia Hadjipantelli, la modelo que ha cambiado los estereotipos de belleza

Sophia opina que su rostro se ve mejor con las cejas de esta forma natural , sin depilarlas y dice que no le importa si la gente piensa que está bien o mal. De hecho, confirma que hay cientos de comentarios negativos en las redes pero que ella es de mente positiva y eso no le afecta .

A pesar de destacar por ese rasgo característico , también le gusta usar maquillaje muy llamativo . En una de sus últimas fotos de Instagram reivindica: “Llevo maquillaje porque es divertido . Soy uniceja porque es mi decisión , mi preferencia. Llevo maquillaje y soy uniceja porque me gusta . No generalices. Tan solo porque acentúe una parte natural de mí no quiere decir que sea hipócrita por querer resaltar otras partes de quién soy. (…) Soy quién soy porque quiero ser de esta manera . Cuando juzgas a los demás por llevar maquillaje, teñirse el pelo, operarse, o hacerse tatuajes, TAN SÓLO PORQUE TU NO LO HACES, te convierte en algo tan tóxico como todas las presiones y normas sociales con las que constantemente lidiamos. Al final del día haz lo que tú quieras, porque yo ya estaré haciéndolo, te guste o no ."