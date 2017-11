Osito de peluche perdido viaja 321 km para reunirse con su dueña de cuatro años

Teddy was left at @EDI_Airport by accident on Mon 😢



Following a FB plea by mum Donna, one of our cabin crew Kirsty Walter came to the rescue! He was shown some TLC (teddy loving care) on a flight to @KOIAirport last night & Summer was delighted to be reunited with Teddy! 🐻❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMcRAuk7P4