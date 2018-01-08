Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Una pareja vende todas sus posesiones para recorrer el mundo con sus cinco hijos

Una pareja vende todas sus posesiones para recorrer el mundo con sus cinco hijosInstagram @mother_of_five_boys

En Lincoln, Faye y Matthew Gooding parecen tener la vida perfecta junto a sus cinco hijos pequeños. Sin embargo, no todo es lo que parece ya que la familia ha renunciado a su hogar y a todas sus posesiones para viajar por el mundo.

Faye y Matthew Gooding viven en Lincoln, con sus cinco hijos. Según muestra la madre de los pequeños en su cuenta de Instagram y en su blog personal, la familia tiene una casa preciosa y una vida aparentemente perfecta, pero la realidad es que el ajetreo del día a día los está consumiendo poco a poco.
Ambos trabajan en su propio negocio de hipotecas y con la llegada de sus dos últimos hijos, que son gemelos, apenas tienen tiempo libre para estar todos juntos.

Así lo explica la señora Gooding a Daily Mail: "Quedarme embarazada de los gemelos fue increíble. Sin embargo, en lugar de disfrutar pasando tiempo con los niños, me encontré limpiando la casa todo el día. Mis hijos mayores estaban en la escuela y apenas los veía. Vender nuestra casa, aunque la hayamos renovado por completo en los últimos años, es triste. Pero deshacerse de tantas posesiones ha sido liberador".

En verano de 2017 pusieron su casa a la venta y éstas han sido las últimas Navidades que pasarán allí. Por su parte, los niños no regresaron al colegio en septiembre y comenzaron a recibir clases en casa. Además, han contratado a personas que les ayuden con su negocio, pero también trabajarán mientras estén de viaje.
"Algunos amigos y familiares piensan que no estamos felices por haber renunciado a tanto. Ha sido muy difícil deshacerse de tantas posesiones e incluso la Navidad ha sido extraña, ya que no intercambiamos tantos regalos como solíamos hacer. Sin embargo, Matt está de acuerdo en que nuestras vidas giraban en torno a cosas materiales: ambos trabajábamos para pagar la hipoteca y mantenernos en nuestro mundo materialmente perfecto", afirma Faye a Daily Mail.

Matt has a week off work! I think I'm the most excited 😜 #mytribe #family #adventure #boymama

Una publicación compartida de Faye Gooding (@mother_of_five_boys) el Ago 6, 2017 at 10:47 PDT

Los niños están encantados con la aventura en la que muy pronto se embarcarán y no tienen problemas en dejar sus juguetes atrás, así lo explica su padre: "Cuando se lo dijimos a los niños mayores, se emocionaron por poder pasar más tiempo juntos. Nos hizo darnos cuenta de que ningún juguete o posesión material compensa el tiempo que disfrutamos juntos. Tuvieron que regalar muchos juguetes, bicicletas y libros. Sin embargo, aunque solo pueden llevar una mochila pequeña, están deseando partir".

Su primer destino es Suecia, donde van a visitar a unos amigos, pero los niños participarán activamente en la elección de los próximos destinos del viaje. "Los niños más grandes planearán hacia dónde vamos, pero esperamos ver Europa, Japón, América, Bali y Tailandia. Aunque no irán a la escuela, sentimos que aprenderán más que nunca. La gente nos pregunta mucho por la seguridad y la estabilidad, especialmente por los niños. Irse es un riesgo porque estamos abandonando mucho, pero no podemos esperar para pasar más tiempo con nuestros hijos sin el estrés del día a día. No sabemos qué sucederá, pero sí sabemos que si no hiciéramos esto, lo lamentaríamos toda la vida".