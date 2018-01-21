Muestra los dos tonos de su piel para concienciar sobre el quimerismo: "Soy mi propia gemela"
Taylor Muhl nació con el ADN de su hermana gemela no nacida debido a una rara condición genética, el quimerismo. Eso significa que Taylor, de 33 años, tiene dos sistemas inmunológicos y dos circulaciones sanguíneas.
"I Am My Own Twin" I have a genetic condition called, Chimersim. I'm a fraternal twin who fused together with my sibling in the womb. I carry my twins genetic make up within my own body, which is the second color skin pigmentation on my torso. There's only 100 cases documented in the world at this time. I'm on a mission to spread Human Chimera awareness and it’s link to autoimmune. _ This photo was shot outdoors in natural light, in cold weather by celebrity photographer @jimjordanphotography My twins genetic makeup can always be seen outwardly on my body, but at times it's more prominent then others. _ I felt it was important to show my entire physical demarcation because in the entertainment business there's an overwhelming amount of pressure to appear physically perfect or within a certain physical stereotype. I hope by showing my own imperfections I can inspire others who have physical abnormalities or who are different, to never let that stop them from pursuing their dreams, to love themselves unconditionally and to know they're beautiful just the way they are! #chimera #humanchimera #chimeraawareness #dailymail #taylormuhl @everybodydeserveslove_
