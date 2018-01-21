Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Muestra los dos tonos de su piel para concienciar sobre el quimerismo: "Soy mi propia gemela"

Taylor MuhlInstagram / taylormuhl

Taylor Muhl nació con el ADN de su hermana gemela no nacida debido a una rara condición genética, el quimerismo. Eso significa que Taylor, de 33 años, tiene dos sistemas inmunológicos y dos circulaciones sanguíneas.

Al darse cuenta de que tenía la misma pigmentación de la piel y la misma marca de nacimiento en el torso que otra persona que sufría de quimerismo, Taylor comenzó a investigar. Una semana después, visitó a su médico que le diagnosticó esta rara condición. Solo existen 100 casos documentados en el mundo con esta condición genética.

"I Am My Own Twin" I have a genetic condition called, Chimersim. I'm a fraternal twin who fused together with my sibling in the womb. I carry my twins genetic make up within my own body, which is the second color skin pigmentation on my torso. There's only 100 cases documented in the world at this time. I'm on a mission to spread Human Chimera awareness and it’s link to autoimmune. _ This photo was shot outdoors in natural light, in cold weather by celebrity photographer @jimjordanphotography My twins genetic makeup can always be seen outwardly on my body, but at times it's more prominent then others. _ I felt it was important to show my entire physical demarcation because in the entertainment business there's an overwhelming amount of pressure to appear physically perfect or within a certain physical stereotype. I hope by showing my own imperfections I can inspire others who have physical abnormalities or who are different, to never let that stop them from pursuing their dreams, to love themselves unconditionally and to know they're beautiful just the way they are! #chimera #humanchimera #chimeraawareness #dailymail #taylormuhl @everybodydeserveslove_

Una publicación compartida de ᴛᴀʏʟᴏʀ ᴍᴜʜʟ (@taylormuhl) el Mar 24, 2017 at 12:03 PDT

El quimerismo es un trastorno genético cuya teoría postula que dos cigotos, tras la fecundación, se combinan formando uno solo que se desarrolla normalmente. El ser vivo resultante posee entonces dos tipos de células diferentes, cada una con distinta constitución genética. En la mayoría de los casos documentados, las células de órganos o zonas distintas del cuerpo tienen ADN distinto, como si fueran dos personas en una sola.
En el caso de Taylor, cuando se pone enferma lo pasa peor que otras personas porque tiene más células en su cuerpo. Y un lado de su cuerpo es alérgico a los metales, mientras que el otro no. Los síntomas del quimerismo en Taylor también se ven externamente, como una marca de nacimiento que divide su torso.
Taylor ha querido compartir en Instagram una foto en la que se ven esos dos tonos de su piel  y explica que sintió “que era importante mostrar mi marca física porque en el negocio del entretenimiento hay una cantidad abrumadora de presión para parecer físicamente perfecto o dentro de cierto estereotipo físico. Espero que al mostrar mis propias imperfecciones pueda inspirar a otras personas que tienen anormalidades físicas o que son diferentes par que nunca dejen que eso les impida perseguir sus sueños, ¡amarse incondicionalmente y saber que son hermosas tal como son!”.