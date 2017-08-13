Shannen Doherty vuelve al trabajo tras dos años de lucha contra el cáncer
Informativos Telecinco13/08/201715:27
La actriz Shannen Doherty vuelve al trabajo después de dos años de dura lucha contra el cáncer. Lo ha dicho en sus redes sociales, donde ha compartido una foto en la que luce pelo largo.
Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018
