Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Shannen Doherty vuelve al trabajo tras dos años de lucha contra el cáncer

Shannen Doherty vuelve al trabajo tras dos años de lucha contra el cáncerInstagram

La actriz Shannen Doherty vuelve al trabajo después de dos años de dura lucha contra el cáncer. Lo ha dicho en sus redes sociales, donde ha compartido una foto en la que luce pelo largo.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la actriz ha dicho que vuelve a ‘Heathers’ la nueva versión del film de 1988. “De nuevo en el set hoy”, ha publicado tres meses después de que también comunicase una remisión del cáncer.
“Han pasado dos años. Luchando contra el cáncer. Como actriz, te exhibes ante la gente. Ellos asumen que eres débil, incapaz, etc. Y sin embargo, algo como el trabajo vigoriza y renueva la fuerza para conquista a la bestia inimaginable”, ha explicado la actriz que encarnó a Brenda en ‘Sensación de Vivir’.
La también protagonista de ‘Embrujadas’, se ha comparado con un coche antiguo que necesita “tiempo para que el motor se caliente” y ha agradecido al equipo del nuevo proyecto del que forma parte. “Gracias @heathers por dejarme actuar y ser alguien más hoy”, ha dicho.