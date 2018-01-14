Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

De llevar las 'bragas de Bridget Jones' a perder 25 kilos en dos años

Sophie JudeInstagram @sophiejude_slimmingworld

En tan solo dos años, Sophie Jude ha perdido nada más y nada menos que 25 kilos. La joven inglesa se ha convertido en todo un ejemplo en las redes sociales donde muestra cómo ha sido su evolución física y cuáles son los pasos que lleva a cabo para mantenerse en forma. 

Los cambios físicos siempre causan un gran impacto y, mucho más, si son bastante drásticos. Cuando se suele cambiar la alimentación y los hábitos de vida, se pierde peso y se gana salud. Por eso, hay veces que las personas que lo consiguen intentan mostrar su caso en las redes sociales para enseñar que con disciplina y fuerza de voluntad todo es posible.
Los medios de comunicación ingleses han visto en las redes sociales la gran repercusión que ha tenido el caso de Sophie Jude. Esta mujer ha mostrado en sus redes sociales cómo ha sido su duro cambio que ha durado más de dos años. La protagonista ha conseguido perder nada más y nada menos que 25 kilos y medios. 

#transformationtuesday December 2016 ⏭⏭⏭⏭ December 2017! Wow! I remember exactly how I felt in that left picture... I just had about 5/6 dressers delivered to try on to try and find an outfit for a night out with the girls. I remember feeling horrible... every dress I tried on I remember looking in the mirror and feeling terrible to the point where I didn't want to go out. But I forced myself because I always ended up having a great night if I drowned my sorrows with alcohol and of course I always ended the night in McDonald's! I had just joined Slimming World and I knew that I didn't want to feel like this anymore.. my relationship with food was bad and I was caught up in a vicious circle. Picture on the right was taken a week or two ago when I was ready to go out and celebrate my Moms birthday and I remember feeling a lot better that I WANTED a picture (and it wasn't one I was just going to delete straight after) 😂 .. I was looking forward to go shopping to try on outfits which I would of never liked doing before. I feel confident walking into a room now that people aren't going to stare at me and think I'm the big girl! It's amazing looking back and realising how much my weight really did affect me and it's quite upsetting that I let myself get to that point. If anything.. I eat even more now then I did before but just of the right foods and I still have my treats that I want and love in the evening which is why Slimming World is perfect for me! 😬😝✌🏼

Ella misma confirma que ha sido un proceso muy duro pero que si echa la vista hacia atrás ve que ha merecido completamente la pena. Sophie Jude se ha convertido en toda una revelación en Reino Unido y, por eso, el portal de noticias The Sun le ha hecho una entrevista
En la conversación con el medio ingles, la joven ha bromeado sobre su cambio comparándose con un famoso personaje de cine. "He conseguido quitarme las bragas de Bridget Jones. Mi confianza ahora mismo está por las nubes" declaraba. 
Sophie Jude también ha querido recordar aquellos momentos en los que lo pasó verdaderamente mal debido a los comentarios crueles que le hacían ciertas personas por su sobrepeso: "Recuerdo una vez que una profesora mía de baile me llevó fuera de la clase y me dijo que tenía mucho talento pero necesitaba perder peso para poder llegar a ser una estrella. Me enfadé tanto que renuncié al sueño de convertirme en bailarina profesional. La industria no me aceptaba tal y como yo era".