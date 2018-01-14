De llevar las 'bragas de Bridget Jones' a perder 25 kilos en dos años

Sophie Jude también ha querido recordar aquellos momentos en los que lo pasó verdaderamente mal debido a los comentarios crueles que le hacían ciertas personas por su sobrepeso: "Recuerdo una vez que una profesora mía de baile me llevó fuera de la clase y me dijo que tenía mucho talento pero necesitaba perder peso para poder llegar a ser una estrella . Me enfadé tanto que renuncié al sueño de convertirme en bailarina profesional . La industria no me aceptaba tal y como yo era".