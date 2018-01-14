De llevar las 'bragas de Bridget Jones' a perder 25 kilos en dos años
Informativos Telecinco14/01/201817:45
En tan solo dos años, Sophie Jude ha perdido nada más y nada menos que 25 kilos. La joven inglesa se ha convertido en todo un ejemplo en las redes sociales donde muestra cómo ha sido su evolución física y cuáles son los pasos que lleva a cabo para mantenerse en forma.
#transformationtuesday December 2016 ⏭⏭⏭⏭ December 2017! Wow! I remember exactly how I felt in that left picture... I just had about 5/6 dressers delivered to try on to try and find an outfit for a night out with the girls. I remember feeling horrible... every dress I tried on I remember looking in the mirror and feeling terrible to the point where I didn’t want to go out. But I forced myself because I always ended up having a great night if I drowned my sorrows with alcohol and of course I always ended the night in McDonald’s! I had just joined Slimming World and I knew that I didn’t want to feel like this anymore.. my relationship with food was bad and I was caught up in a vicious circle. Picture on the right was taken a week or two ago when I was ready to go out and celebrate my Moms birthday and I remember feeling a lot better that I WANTED a picture (and it wasn’t one I was just going to delete straight after) 😂 .. I was looking forward to go shopping to try on outfits which I would of never liked doing before. I feel confident walking into a room now that people aren’t going to stare at me and think I’m the big girl! It’s amazing looking back and realising how much my weight really did affect me and it’s quite upsetting that I let myself get to that point. If anything.. I eat even more now then I did before but just of the right foods and I still have my treats that I want and love in the evening which is why Slimming World is perfect for me! 😬😝✌🏼#SlimmingWorld #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldjourney #slimmingworldfamily #slimmingworldsupport #slimmingworldmember #slimmingworldlife #slimmingworldmums #slimmingworldmafia #sw #swlife #swdiet #slimmingworldrecipes #slimmingworldblog #swblog #diet #weightloss #transformation #gym #slimmingworldinspiration #inspo #fitness #healthy #healthylifestyle #healthyeating
Una publicación compartida de NATIONAL MISS SLINKY 2018 💃🏼🌟 (@sophiejude_slimmingworld) el Dic 19, 2017 at 12:39 PST