Lo más descargado de la App Store: Assassin's Creed, Procreate, WhatsApp, Minecraft e Identity
Portaltic/EP20/12/201717:48
La aplicación de pago kirakira+ y la gratuita WhatsApp Messenger han sido las más descargadas para el terminal iPhone a través de la tienda App Store durante la semana del 11 al 17 de diciembre, según un comunicado de Apple. Procreate y Netflix han encabezado las respectivas listas de descargas de pago y gratuitas de 'apps' para iPad en ese periodo.
Los juegos para iPhone más instalados durante esta semana han sido Assassin's Creed Identity, de pago, y Parcheesi Star, gratuito. Por su parte, los usuarios de iPad han descargado mayoritariamente los títulos Minecraft y Parcheesi Star, de pago y gratuito respectivamente.
Estas son las listas completas de descargas de aplicaciones y juegos, tanto de pago como gratuitos para iPhone y iPad en la App Store, durante la semana del 11 al 17 de diciembre.
PARA IPHONE
Top 10 - 'Apps' de Pago
1. kirakira+ (Kentaro Yama)
2. Assassin's Creed Identity (Ubisoft)
3. The Room Two (Fireproof)
4. AutoSleep. Monitoriza tu sueño (Tantsissa)
5. Life Is Strange (Square Enix)
6. Trafico NO Pro: Detector radar (Little Mouse Software)
7. Enlight (Lightricks)
8. CamToPlan Pro (Tasmanic Editions)
9. Amerigo Turbo Browser (IdeaSolutions)
10. Forest by Seekrtech (ShaoKan Pi)
Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas
1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)
2. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry)
3. Instagram (Instagram)
4. YouTube (Google)
5. My Tubi (U-Play Online)
6. Operacion Triunfo 2017 (Gestmusic)
7. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)
8. Facebook (Facebook)
9. Google Maps (Google)
10. Messenger (Facebook)
Top 10 - Juegos de pago
1. Assassin's Creed Identity (Ubisoft)
2. The Room Two (Fireproof)
3. Life Is Strange (Square Enix)
4. The Room Three (Fireproof)
5. Minecraft (Mojang)
6. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
7. Hitman Sniper (Square Enix)
8. Reigns: Her Majesty (Devolver Digital)
9. Pou (Paul Salameh)
10. Paper Train: Traffic (Istom)
Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos
1. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry)
2. My Tubi (U-Play Online)
3. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)
4. Playdead's INSIDE (Playdead)
5. Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
6. Go Plane (Voodoo)
7. Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
8. Stairs (Ketchapp)
9. Rules of Survival (NetEase)
10. Clash Royale (Supercell)
PARA IPAD
Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago
1. Procreate (Savage Interactive)
2. Minecraft (Mojang)
3. Toca Life: Pets (Toca Boca)
4. iDoceo - cuaderno del profesor (Bert Sanchis)
5. GoodNotes 4 (Time Base)
6. The Room (Fireproof)
7. Assassin's Creed Identity (Ubisoft)
8. Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh)
9. GoodReader - PDF Reader, Annotator and File Manager (Good.iWare)
10. Life Is Strange (Square Enix)
Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas
1. Netflix (Netflix)
2. Unicorn - Libros para Colorear (AppsYouLove)
3. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)
4. WzPad para WhatsApp para iPad (Wzp)
5. YouTube (Google)
6. Amazon Prime Video (Amzn)
7. My Tubi (U-Play Online)
8. Rules of Survival (NetEase Games)
9. HBO Nordic (HBO Nordic)
10. Amazon Movil (Amzn)
Top 10 - Juegos de pago
1. Minecraft (Mojang)
2. The Room (Fireproof)
3. Assassin's Creed Identity (Ubisoft)
4. Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh)
5. Life Is Strange (Square Enix)
6. Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive)
7. The Room Two (Fireproof)
8. Marcus Level (MondoTV France)
9. Layton's Mystery Journey (Level-5)
10. Geometry Dash (RobTop)
Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos
1. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry)
2. My Tubi (U-Play Online)
3. Rules of Survival (NetEase)
4. Playdead's Inside (Playdead)
5. Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
6. Tigerball (Laxarus)
7. Kick the Buddy (Chill Fleet)
8. Puzzle Block - Glow Block Game (zhang hui)
9. FIFA Football (Electronic Arts)
10. Climby Hammer (Naquatic)