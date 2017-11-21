Lo más descargado de la App Store: Gmail, Procreate, kirakira+ y Football Manager Mobile 2018
Las aplicaciones kirakira+ y Gmail, de pago y gratuita, respectivamente, han sido las más descargadas para iPhone a través de la App Store, durante la semana entre el 13 y el 19 de noviembre. Por su parte, Procreate y Netflix han sido las 'apps' de pago y gratuita más instaladas para iPad en este mismo periodo.
Football Manager Mobile 2018, de pago, y Fight List, gratuito, han sido los juegos más descargados para iPhone desde la App Store. Por su parte, en esta misma semana, Minecraft y Fifa Football han sido las respectivas opciones de pago y gratuitas más descargadas para iPad.
Estas son las listas completas de descargas de aplicaciones y juegos, tanto de pago como gratuitos, para iPhone y iPad en la App Store, durante la semana del 13 al 19 de noviembre de 2017.
PARA IPHONE
Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago
1. kirakira+ (Kentaro Yama)
2. AutoSleep. Monitories tu Sueño con tu Watch (Tantsissa)
3. Football Manager Mobile 2018 (Sega)
4. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
5. Enlight (Lightricks)
6. Monopoly Game (Electronic Arts)
7. iScanner - Escáner PDF y fotos (BPMobile)
8. Trafico NO Pro: Detector radar (Little Mouse)
9. Forest by Seekrtech (ShaoKan Pi)
10. Minecraft (Mojang)
Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas
1. Gmail (Google)
2. AliExpress Shopping App (Alibaba)
3. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)
4. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)
5. Instagram (Instagram)
6. YouTube (Google)
7. Google Maps (Google)
8. Facebook (Facebook)
9. Wish - Comprar es divertido (ContextLogic)
10. Messenger (Facebook)
Top 10 - Juegos de pago
1. Football Manager Mobile 2018 (Sega)
2. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
3. Monopoly Game (Electronic Arts)
4. Minecraft (Mojang)
5. Poly Bridge (Dry Cactus)
6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Rockstar Games)
7. F1 2016 (The Codemasters Software Company)
8. Worms (Team17 Software)
9. Pou (Paul Salameh)
10. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)
Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos
1. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)
2. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)
3. Dunk Shot (Ketchapp)
4. 100 Pics Quiz (Poptacular)
5. Fuse Ballz (Ketchapp)
6. Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
7. Lineage 2: Revolution (Netmarble)
8. Fifa Football (Electronic Arts)
9. Candy Crush Saga (King)
10. Shadow Fight 3 (Nekki)
PARA IPAD
Top 10 - 'Apps' de pago
1. Procreate (Savage Interactive)
2. iDoceo - cuaderno del profesor (Bert Sanchis)
3. Minecraft (Mojang)
4. GoodNotes 4 (Time Base Technology)
5. Notability (Ginger Labs)
6. Football Manager Mobile 2018 (Sega)
7. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)
8. MyScript Nebo (MyScript)
9. PDF Expert by Readdle (Readdle)
10. The Room (Fireproof Games)
Top 10 - 'Apps' gratuitas
1. Netflix (Netflix)
2. Gmail (Google)
3. Messenger para WhatsApp - App para iPad (Internet Rocks)
4. YouTube (Google)
5. Amazon Prime Video (Amzn Mobile)
6. Fifa Football (Electronic Arts)
7. Google Drive (Google)
8. Google Chrome (Google)
9. AliExpress Shopping App for iPad (Alibaba)
10. Google Docs (Google)
Top 10 - Juegos de pago
1. Minecraft (Mojang)
2. Football Manager Mobile 2018 (Sega)
3. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo)
4. The Room (Fireproof)
5. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
6. The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain)
7. Layton's Mystery Journey (Level-5)
8. Monument Valley (ustwo)
9. Lego Jurassic World (Warner Bros.)
10. Monopoly for iPad (Electronic Arts)
Top 10 - Juegos gratuitos
1. Fifa Football (Electronic Arts)
2. Shadow Fight 3 (Nekki)
3. Homescapes (Playrix)
4. Parcheesi Star (Gameberry Labs)
5. Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game (Playgendary)
6. Lineage 2: Revolution (Netmarble)
7. Fight List - Categorías (Voodoo)
8. Kick the Buddy (Chill Fleet)
9. Rider (Ketchapp)
10. Idle Miner Tycoon (Fluffy Fairy)