Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

Una 'instagramer' retoca sus fotos para fomentar la autoestima

Una 'instagramer' retoca sus fotos para concienciar a la sociedadInstagram

Stacey Lee, bloguera, ha comenzado una original iniciativa en las redes sociales. Desde hace semanas, la joven comparte en sus redes sociales fotografías en las que aparece, por un lado, una foto sin retocar y, al lado, la misma foto retocada con Photoshop. El objetivo de esta iniciativa es aumentar la autoestima de los usuarios en las redes sociales porque "estamos expuestos a imágenes que no son realistas", transmitiendo el mensaje de que "no damos la talla".

Stacey Lee, bloguera de fitness y también psicóloga, es muy activa en las redes sociales. Además de dar consejos para conseguir su espectacular anatomía, la joven comparte fotografías de ella misma en las que muestra la diferencia de su cuerpo al natural y con Photoshop.
Su objetivo es fomentar la autoestima entre los usuarios de las redes sociales. "Uno de los temas recurrentes que trato en mi profesión es la imagen física y su efecto en la autoestima", explica en Instagram.

HOW DO YOU MEASURE UP? Psych Stace signing in 👩🏻‍💼 One of the recurrent themes I treat in my profession is body image and its effect on self esteem. Self esteem is defined as confidence in ones own worth. However when that worth is tied to an image, a number on a scale, the size of clothes, the smoothness of skin, the smallness of a waist, the bigness of a butt, the definition on your abs, or the gap between your thighs, your worth will never me measured correctly. One of the reasons behind this is that the measuring stick we use, is based on lies, manipulations and imagined ideals. We are primed to believe a certain standard of 'beauty' is the goal. We are shown images every day which are not realistic, even the small changes to photos or advertisements make a difference. They send subconscious messages saying that you aren't enough, and never will be. As soon as I stopped following accounts that used photoshop, professional images (regularly that is, shit photo shoots are fun I won't knock you for that), constant filters, and altered their images, my self esteem improved. Being able to see real women share their real bodies, which still look incredible! Gave me the confidence to work for my realistic goals, and to measure my progress on a REAL measuring stick. This image was not created to say I don't like how I look in the real photo, it's to say the opposite actually. I love the work I've put in to look like the photo on the left. The point of this image is to show that when something that is already 'good' is altered to be 'better', it teaches people that your 'real' isn't good enough. I don't want to ever perpetuate or encourage that twisted notion. So I post these photos to combat that idea and to raise awareness of the damage it can have. So, what measuring stick are you using? Psych Stace signing out 💜 #trollstrollsgoawaycomeagainwhenyouhavesomethingnicetosay #keepitreal #psychstace #realityvsphotoshop #dedicated #bodytransformation #transformationtuesday #strongnotskinny #bbg #bodygoals #fitness #inspo #kaylaitsines #progressnotperfection #muscle #training #girlswholift #wellness #psychology

Una publicación compartida de Stacey Lee (@psychandsquats) el 29 de May de 2017 a la(s) 2:08 PDT

"Todos los días estamos expuestos a imágenes que no son realistas. Transmiten el mensaje subliminal de que no damos la talla y nunca la vamos a dar", narra Lee, como recoge Huffington Post.
Muchos usuarios han aplaudido la original iniciativa de la 'instagramer', quien reconoce al citado medio que su autoestima mejoró cuando dejó de seguir a usuarios que retocaban sus fotos: "Poder ver a mujeres reales que comparten sus cuerpos reales, que siguen siendo maravillosas, me dio seguridad para esforzarme por conseguir objetivos realistas y para cuantificar mis progresos con una vara de medir real".