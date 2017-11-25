Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar nuestros servicios, analizar y personalizar tu navegación, mostrar publicidad y facilitarte publicidad relacionada con tus preferencias. Si sigues navegando por nuestra web, consideramos que aceptas su uso. Puedes cambiar la configuración u obtener más información aquí.

El 'mermaidliner': la nueva moda de maquillaje que arrasa en Instagram

Esta nueva tendencia consiste en alargar el trazo de nuestra linea de pestañas con un colorido y fantastico diseño de cola de sirena. Las nuevas creaciones están ganando cada vez más adeptos en Instagram, donde se pueden ver diseños de todo tipo y color.

Este año ha sido el año de las tendencias de maquillaje extravagantes, y esta no es una excepción. Después de las cejas onduladas o el 'Eyebrow Carving', los looks coloridos y fantásticos llegan para quedarse este invierno.
Inspirados en la belleza de las sirenas, las artistas del maquillaje está comenzado esta nueva tendencia que consiste en maquillar el parpado superior como si de una cola de sirena se tratase, creando llamativos diseños en la que por supuesto el glitter no puede faltar. 
 