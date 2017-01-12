Telemanía
Quién es quién en 'Sé quién eres'

Francesc Garrido y Blanca Portillo encabezan el reparto del 'thriller' de Pau Freixas para Telecinco

12.01.17 |

1 / 15

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Francesc-Garrido-Juan-Elias_MDSIMA20170112_0276_1.jpg
    Francesc Garrido es Juan Elías

    Carismático e inteligente, Juan Elías es el líder del bufete de abogados más importantes de la ciudad. Admirado y odiado a partes iguales, ahora se enfrenta a su caso más importante: acaba de aparecer tambaleándose por una carretera solitaria después de sufrir un accidente y en su coche siniestrado aparecen indicios claros que apuntan a que es el responsable de la desaparición de Ana Saura, su sobrina. Tendrá que demostrar su inocencia pero dice ignorar si es culpable porque ni siquiera sabe quién es. ¿Es verdad que está amnésico o todo es una estrategia?

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Blanca-Portillo-Alicia-Castro_MDSIMA20170112_0281_1.jpg
    Blanca Portillo es Alicia Castro

    Jueza de profesión y mujer de Juan Elías, Alicia es de carácter severo y contundente. La inteligencia y racionalidad con la que conduce su carrera y su matrimonio son realmente destacables y su único punto débil son sus dos hijos. Frente a los acontecimientos que amenazan con destruir a su familia, la protección de los suyos se convertirá en su mayor prioridad.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Aida-Folch-Eva-Duran_MDSIMA20170112_0282_1.jpg
    Aída Folch es Eva Durán

    Aunque haya sufrido los reveses de la vida una y otra vez, Eva conserva la mirada y actitud propias de una soñadora empedernida. La luz que desprende y su manera de ver el mundo hacen que sea prácticamente imposible no caer hechizado por su encanto. Volver a encontrarse con Elías desde la acusación la enfrentará a sus propias creencias y le hará revivir sentimientos que creía enterrados.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Nancho-Novo-Ramon-Saura_MDSIMA20170112_0322_36.jpg
    Nancho Novo es Ramón Saura

    Ramón Saura es el rector de la Universidad. Es responsable, exigente y le gusta tenerlo todo controlado. Una mentalidad cartesiana que se desplomará como un castillo de naipes en el momento en que le comunican que su hija Ana ha desaparecido y que Juan Elías es el principal sospechoso.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Antonio-Dechent-Ricardo-Heredia_MDSIMA20170112_0317_36.jpg
    Antonio Dechent es Ricardo Heredia

    Heredia es el socio de Elías, su mejor amigo y ahora también su abogado... y no necesariamente en ese orden. Tiene la lealtad como máxima y el cinismo como idioma; para él ni la ética ni la moral entran en la ecuación cuando de ganar un caso se trata. Por eso hará lo que sea necesario para sacar a su socio del embrollo en el que se ha metido, aunque para ello tenga que alejarlo de sus propios sentimientos.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Carles-Francino-David-Vila_MDSIMA20170112_0328_36.jpg
    Carles Francino es David Vila

    Después de trabajar algunos años en un bufete importante de abogados, David decidió dar un paso delante y montar su propio despacho. Afortunadamente para él, su socia en el negocio es Eva Durán, con la que tiene una gran sintonía. Al menos hasta la aparición de Juan Elías.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Pepon-Nieto-Alberto-Giralt_MDSIMA20170112_0329_36.jpg
    Pepón Nieto es Alberto Giralt

    Giralt es el inspector de policía encargado del caso Ana Saura. Metódico e inteligente, tiene la capacidad de descifrar a los implicados en sus casos casi con tan solo una mirada. Su capacidad de análisis será imprescindible para la resolución del caso, que llegará a obsesionarle hasta engullir su propia vida personal.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Mar-Sodupe-Silvia-Castro_MDSIMA20170112_0330_36.jpg
    Mar Sodupe es Silvia Castro

    A pesar de ser la hermana mayor de Alicia, Silvia siempre ha vivido a su sombra. Fue la niña conflictiva, la adolescente perdida y la madre inestable que siempre dependió de los demás. Después de encadenar una larga lista de malas decisiones, de las cuales lo único bueno que surgió fue su hijo Marc, encontró a Ramón, alrededor del cual gira ahora su vida.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Susana-Abaitua-Ana-Saura_MDSIMA20170112_0332_36.jpg
    Susana Abaitua es Ana Saura

    Inteligente y seductora, Ana se pronto se convirtió en la alumna más popular de su curso. A pesar de ser una estudiante brillante con un prometedor futuro, su sueño oculto siempre fue marcharse a hacer surf, lejos de las obligaciones y la presión familiar. Entre ella y Elías siempre hubo un juego de seducción y admiración mutua, una relación especial que, pese a ser su tío, agrandaba el ego del abogado.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Martino-Rivas-Marc-Saura_MDSIMA20170112_0333_36.jpg
    Martiño Rivas es Marc Saura

    Marc encontró su sitio en el mundo al ser acogido por Ramón Saura como un hijo más. Creció junto a su hermanastra Ana en un hogar feliz y él siempre sintió una gran admiración por su encanto y su arrolladora personalidad. Su desaparición le ha sumido en un estado de desesperación, ya que no concibe la vida sin ella.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Alex-Monner-Pol-Elias_MDSIMA20170112_0315_36.jpg
    Àlex Monner es Pol Elías

    Hijo de Juan Elías y Alicia Castro, Pol es un gran amigo de sus amigos, una mente brillante para sus profesores y un compañero sensible y atractivo para las chicas de su clase. Cae bien a todo el mundo y además ha heredado el carisma de su padre, pero ahora que su prima ha desaparecido y la culpa ha recaído sobre Elías, su mundo perfecto hace aguas por todos lados.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Noa-Fontanals-Julieta-Elias_MDSIMA20170112_0334_36.jpg
    Noa Fontanals es Julieta Elías

    Es la pequeña de los Elías y la que menos se parece a ellos. Ha heredado la inteligencia de sus padres, pero es una niña soñadora y afable, más parecida a su tía Silvia. A pesar de ser muy madura para su edad su vida aún gira entorno a su familia, a la que admira y quiere incondicionalmente.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Eva-Santolaria-Marta-Hess_MDSIMA20170112_0335_36.jpg
    Eva Santolaria es Marta Hess

    Es la fiscal que se encarga de dirigir la investigación criminal del caso Juan Elías. Ambiciosa y astuta y muy segura de sí misma, conoce a la perfección los entresijos del sistema judicial y no dudará en usar todas sus armas para encontrar a Ana Saura y utilizar el éxito para escalar en su profesión.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Diana-Gomez-Monica_MDSIMA20170113_0006_1.jpg
    Diana Gómez es Mónica

    Es la secretaria del bufete Vila&Co aunque hace tiempo que sus tareas van más allá de contestar llamadas. Incisiva y mordaz, está enamorada de David, con el que mantiene una intermitente relación informal.

  • 974
    http://telecincostatic-a.akamaihd.net/telemania/Biel-Duran-Adrian-Arce_MDSIMA20170113_0007_1.jpg
    Biel Durán es Adrián Arce

    Trabaja en el bufete de David y Eva y esconde una gran cantidad de recursos que serán de vital importancia durante la investigación del caso Ana Saura. Siente una fuerte atracción por su compañera Mónica.

