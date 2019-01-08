Hallan muerta a una famosa modelo australiana en su casa de Sídney
Informativos Telecinco08/01/201910:07 h.
La modelo, actriz, presentadora de televisión y creadora de joyas Annalise Braakensiek fue hallada muerta en su apartamento de Sídney este domingo, informa The Guardian. La Policía cree que se suicidó debido a la falta de indicios de interferencia externa, aunque de momento continúan las investigaciones.
The R U OK? team are devastated to hear of the loss of much loved and respected R U OK? Ambassador Annalise Braakensiek. Our heartfelt condolences are with her friends, family and all those whose lives she touched. pic.twitter.com/ovTSm3d1Nw— R U OK? (@ruokday) 7 de enero de 2019
The answer is blowing in the wind...... Hanging in there by the hair on my chiny chin chin.... 😜 Sheesh it’s been a challenging year for so many of us, am I right?!?! My biggest challenge was not having my own home (for a year now)!!!!?!! As you know I L❤️VE to cook organic meat free @annalisewithlovelunch creations and I can not wait to get back into my own kitchen again in just a few weeks!!! 🚀 🌿 🌶 I am uber grateful for all the legends who have taken me under their wings this past year, and into their hearts and homes @gina_b21 and family especially. 🙏🏼💙 The rest you know who you are. I love you. Beyond. Including my bestie in heaven. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about you 😓 I don’t know what I’d do without you all 🙏🏼 And I promise as soon as I move into my new abode I’ll be back to cooking, sharing my new jewellery designs and being a general all round mega Vikingess! 💪 🦄🌈 In the meantime for all of you who have asked....as of next Wednesday I will be able to fulfill my signature jewellery design orders again!!!!!! #yay!!!! Just in time for Christmas 🎄 DM me re new designs not yet shown or up on my site and check out my jewellery gallery at link in bio and use my F&F code “mylovelies” for 25% discount .... sharing the love 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 And love the team who shot this campaign and can’t wait to shoot my new collection soon! 🙌🌈 📷 my talented sister @beccafitzgerald_photo Cruelty free @ereperezcosmetics 💄 by the magical @the_travelling_artist Hair: @originalmineral natural colour styled by the insanely fab @yadgiahair Brows by the best: @parlourb Vegan facial by the amazing @dermaglow_medi_spa and styled by the most divine and talented @stephmalizisstylist for @cmstylists . .magical day your way my lovelies 🙌💫🌙✨⚡️🔥 . . #annalisebraakensiek #jewellery #designer #jewelry #model #vegetarian #cook #jewellerydesigner #boholuxe #bohostyle #ecofriendly #handmade #madewithlove #mydesigns #lovelunch #2018 #bringon2019 #wegotthis #love #strength #support
Una publicación compartida de Annalise Braakensiek (@annalisewithlove) el 4 Dic, 2018 a las 10:38 PST