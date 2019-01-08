Hallan muerta a una famosa modelo australiana en su casa de Sídney

La modelo, actriz, presentadora de televisión y creadora de joyas Annalise Braakensiek fue hallada muerta en su apartamento de Sídney este domingo, informa The Guardian. La Policía cree que se suicidó debido a la falta de indicios de interferencia externa, aunque de momento continúan las investigaciones.

La modelo de 46 años llevaba luchando varios años contra la depresión que pudo acrecentarse después de divorciarse de Danny Goldberg, con quien compartió su vida durante 16 años. En sus redes sociales, Braakensiek solía compartir la difícil situación que estaba atravesando y agradecía a sus seguidores el apoyo que recibía.
Había sido embajadora de R U OK?, una asociación que trabaja en la prevención del suicidio, y quienes han querido dedicarle un emotivo mensaje de despedida en las redes sociales.  
En noviembre, Braakensiek escribió en Instagram sobre sus problemas de salud mental. "¡La salud mental tiene tantos conceptos erróneos, críticas, malentendidos y juicios falsos todavía! Tenemos que romper el silencio sobre la salud mental porque nos sucede a los mejores. (Y en las peores situaciones)", publicó Braakensiek junto a una imagen de RU OK.
"Gracias desde el fondo de mi corazón a todos ustedes que me han ayudado a pesar de mis nubes oscuras ... Ahora soy lo suficientemente fuerte para ayudar a mis seres queridos que lamentablemente no están en el mejor lugar en este momento. ¡Pero vamos a superar esto!"
En diciembre, en una publicación de Instagram, Braakensiek aludió a un año difícil, escribiendo: "Colgando por el pelo en mi barbilla barbilla. Sheesh ha sido un año difícil para muchos de nosotros, ¿verdad?!?! Mi mayor desafío fue no tener mi propia casa (desde hace un año)".
