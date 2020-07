Un 'hotel' para robots en la Estación Espacial: el invento que ayudará a los astronautas en las misiones

On yesterday's spacewalk, astronauts @Astro_SEAL and @AstroBehnken each made their 10th spacewalk, tying the record for most by @NASA_Astronauts. Cassidy is now 9th among Americans for most hours spacewalking, and Behnken is fourth. Congratulations! https://t.co/ltAGBqgAPo pic.twitter.com/OBTNeqPGih