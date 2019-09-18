Informativos
PortadaEn directo

Alegato de demi Lovato en favor de las curvas en Instagram

Informativos Telecinco18/09/201910:42h.
Alegato de demi Lovato en favor de las curvas en Instagram

  • La cantante sube una foto en bikini y sin retpques

Demi Lovato lo ha vuelto a hacer. Ha posado tal y como es: sin retoques ni Photoshop y en bikini. Hace unos días lo hizo por primera vez, reconociendo su pudor, y obtuvo el apoyo de sus fans y otros famosos. Ahora ha conseguido 4,5 millones de likes en Instagram.
Parece que la cantante le ha cogido el gustillo a mostrarse tal y como es. Demi Lovato ha posado con un bikini animal print con bordes en verde neón. En el baño frente al espejo se ha hecho dos selfis con los que se ha ganado el apoyo de sus fans y de muchos famosos.

Ni retoques, ni Photoshop. La cantante se muestra con sus curvas. Eso le ha valido 4,5 millones de likes. Es la particular campaña que empezó hace unos días con otra imagen similar y en la que admitía que había estado obsesionada con su cuerpo y su imagen y que debía dar este paso.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

Una publicación compartida de Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) el 5 Sep, 2019 a las 5:30 PDT

La cantante dijo que estaba cansada de mostrar lo que no era y admitió que ella también tenía celulitis. “No me entusiasma mi apariencia, pero me aprecio y a veces es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo”.