Alegato de demi Lovato en favor de las curvas en Instagram

Demi Lovato lo ha vuelto a hacer. Ha posado tal y como es: s in retoques ni Photoshop y en bikini . Hace unos días lo hizo por primera vez, reconociendo su pudor, y obtuvo el apoyo de sus fans y otros famosos. Ahora ha conseguido 4,5 millones de likes en Instagram.

Ni retoques, ni Photoshop. La cantante se muestra con sus curvas . Eso le ha valido 4,5 millones de likes. Es la particular campaña que empezó hace unos días con otra imagen similar y en la que admitía que había estado obsesionada con su cuerpo y su imagen y que debía dar este paso.

La cantante dijo que estaba cansada de mostrar lo que no era y admitió que ella también tenía celulitis. “No me entusiasma mi apariencia, pero me aprecio y a veces es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo”.