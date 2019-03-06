La hija de Luke Perry, desolada, responde al cariño mostrado ante la muerte de su padre
telecinco.es06/03/201920:22 h.
Luke Perry fue un ídolo para las adolescentes de medio mundo y vista la reacción de su hija tras su fallecimiento, también un padre idolatrado. El actor murió junto a sus dos hijos, su prometida, su ex y su madre después de sufrir
Nada más enterarse de lo sucedido, Sophie Perry suspendió su viaje de cooperación en África y voló de inmediato para estar al lado de su padre. Sophie continuó su mensaje agradeciendo: “No puedo responder de manera individual a los cientos de mensajes hermosos y sinceros, pero los veo y los aprecio por enviar lo más positivo hacia mi familia y hacia mí…”, escribió en su instagram.
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
Una publicación compartida de Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) el 5 Mar, 2019 a las 11:57 PST
