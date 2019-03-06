PortadaEn directo

La hija de Luke Perry, desolada, responde al cariño mostrado ante la muerte de su padre

Luke Perry (Dylan)FOX

Luke Perry fue un ídolo para las adolescentes de medio mundo y vista la reacción de su hija tras su fallecimiento, también un padre idolatrado. El actor murió junto a sus dos hijos, su prometida, su ex y su madre después de sufrir 

“En mi última semana me han pasado muchas cosas. Todo está sucediendo muy rápido”. La hija de Luke Perry Sophie Perry, ha publicado en Instagram una foto en la que aparecen ella y su padre, y en la que reiteró su total agradecimiento por el apoyo que ha recibido de medio mundo. “Regresé de Malawi justo a tiempo para estar aquí con mi familia, y en las últimas 24 horas he recibido una cantidad abrumadora de amor y apoyo”.

Nada más enterarse de lo sucedido, Sophie Perry suspendió su viaje de cooperación en África y voló de inmediato para estar al lado de su padre. Sophie continuó su mensaje agradeciendo: “No puedo responder de manera individual a los cientos de mensajes hermosos y sinceros, pero los veo y los aprecio por enviar lo más positivo hacia mi familia y hacia mí…”, escribió en su instagram.
"No estoy realmente segura de qué decir o hacer en esta situación, es algo que nunca me esperé y que me ha dado una lección sobre cómo manejarlo, especialmente cuando todo sucede en el ojo público. Así que tengan paciencia conmigo y sepan que estoy agradecida por todo el amor. Solo eso, estar agradecida en silencio ”, compartió en las redes sociales.
Luke Perry, famoso por su papel de Dylan, falleció el pasado 4 de marzo después de no superar un derrame cerebral. También ha sufrido como pocas la muerte su compañera en la serie,  Shannen Doherty que describió a Perry como un “hombre inteligente, tranquilo, humilde y complejo con un corazón de oro y un pozo sin fin de integridad y amor. Luke retomó su acercamiento conmigo durante mi cáncer. Recorrimos la enfermedad juntos, y volvimos a levantarnos, aunque más viejos y más sabios, pero siempre con esa conexión intacta". La actriz dice que le echará de menos cada día.