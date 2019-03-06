La hija de Luke Perry, desolada, responde al cariño mostrado ante la muerte de su padre

Luke Perry fue un ídolo para las adolescentes de medio mundo y vista la reacción de su hija tras su fallecimiento, también un padre idolatrado. El actor murió junto a sus dos hijos, su prometida, su ex y su madre después de sufrir

Sophie Perry, ha publicado enuna foto en la que aparecen ella y su padre, y en la que reiteró su total agradecimiento por el apoyo que ha recibido de medio mundo. “Regresé de Malawi justo a tiempo para estar aquí con mi familia, y en las últimas 24 horas he recibido una cantidad abrumadora de amor y apoyo”.Nada más enterarse de lo sucedido,y voló de inmediato para estar al lado de su padre. Sophie continuó su mensaje agradeciendo:pero los veo y los aprecio por enviar lo más positivo hacia mi familia y hacia mí…”, escribió en su instagram.

"No estoy realmente segura de qué decir o hacer en esta situación, es algo que nunca me esperé y que me ha dado una lección sobre cómo manejarlo, especialmente cuando todo sucede en el ojo público. Así que tengan paciencia conmigo y sepan que estoy agradecida por todo el amor. Solo eso, estar agradecida en silencio ”, compartió en las redes sociales.