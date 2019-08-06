Informativos
Informativos Telecinco06/08/201910:46h.
Selena Gómez ya no se habla con la amiga que le donó un riñon

  • La causa es el estilo de vida poco saludable que lleva Gómez

Hace tan solo dos años, la cantante de pop Selena Gómez pasó por uno de los momentos más complicados de su vida, ya que el lupus que padece le afectó a un riñón. Entonces, su amiga y actriz Francia Raisa le donó uno. Sin embargo, tal y como informa Radar Online, Raisa ha roto su relación de amistad con Gómez, a quien conoció en un evento benéfico en un hospital en 2008.
El motivo de esta drástica decisión ha sido el estilo de vida que mantiene la que fuera estrella de Disney. "Está tomando alternativas muy poco saludables", dijo Raisa. Desde el entorno de la actriz añaden que después de esto espera que Gómez sea más seria respecto a la segunda oportunidad que le otorgó.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el 14 Sep, 2017 a las 3:07 PDT

En septiembre de 2017, la vocalista publicó una imagen, en redes sociales, que acompañó con un texto en el que hizo público su deteriorado estado de salud y agradeció el bonito gesto de su amiga.
"Finalmente, no hay palabras para describir cómo puedo agradecer a mi bella amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me dio el mejor regalo y sacrificio al donarme su riñón. Estoy increíblemente bendecida. Te quiero mucho hermana", aseveró.