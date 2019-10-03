telecinco
Informativos
Informativos
PortadaEn directo

El hijo de Robert F. Kennedy publica una foto del que cree fue el auténtico “asesino” de su padre

Informativos Telecinco/Agencias03/10/201915:40h.
El hijo de Robert F. Kennedy publica una foto del que cree fue el auténtico “asesino” de su padre

  • Ha esperado a su fallecimiento para darlo a conocer

Robert F. Kennedy, hijo del político y senador estadounidense del mismo nombre, cree saber quién fue el auténtico asesino de su padre, abatido en el Hotel Ambassador, en 1968. En su cuenta de Instagram ha compartido una vieja fotografía de Thane Eugene Cesar, que en momento del crimen trabajaba como guardaespalda del popular miembro del clan Kennedy.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. From under the dog pile, Sirhan emptied his 8 chamber revolver firing 6 more shots in the opposite direction 5 of them striking bystanders and one going wild . By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon. According to the Coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, all 4 shots that struck my father were “contact” shots fired from behind my dad with the barrel touching or nearly touching his body. As my dad fell,he reached back and tore off Cesar’s clip on tie. Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he'd disposed of the gun months before the assassination. Cesar was a bigot who hated the Kennedys for their advocacy of Civil Rights for blacks. I had plans to meet Thane Eugene Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of $25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book and then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing.

Una publicación compartida de Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr) el 11 Sep, 2019 a las 10:05 PDT

Como informa RT, Robert ha esperado al fallecimiento del agente de policía para dar publicidad a su convicción ya que asegura, "los cuatro disparos que alcanzaron a mi padre fueron tiros a quemarropa disparados por la espalda a mi padre con el cañón tocando o casi tocando su cuerpo. Cuando mi padre se cayó, se echó hacia atrás y le quitó el pasador de la corbata a Cesar". Algo que no coincide con los testimonios de los presentes en el momento del homicidio que situaron a Sirhan Bihara Sirhan, único condenado por el asesinato a varios metros del senador.
También se basa para esta afirmación en que Eugene y él tenían planes de reunirse pero este le exigió un pago de 25.000 dólares antes de encontrarse.
Robert está convencido de que "la Policía nunca ha investigado seriamente el papel de Cesar en el asesinato".

Te puede interesar