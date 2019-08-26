Informativos
Pacto del G7 para ayudar a la Amazonia: 20 millones de euros a propuesta de Macron

telecinco.es26/08/201914:49h.
El presidente de Francia en la Cumbre del G7 en BiarritzReuters

  • El presidente de Francia puso sobre la mesa la propuesta que ahora se hará efectiva

Emmanuel Macron ha anunciado que su propuesta para ayudar a la Amazonia saldrá adelante.  El presidente de Francia ha hecho público el acuerdo para dar una ayuda de 20 millones de euros a los países afectados por el gigantesco incendio que asola el pulmón verde del planeta.
Macron, quien ha adoptado una posición de liderazgo y ha sido muy crítico con el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro por su gestión del siniestro, aseguró en la reunión que "Nadie puede decir que no le concierne".
El presidente de Francia ha comparecido ante los medios en el marco de la cumbre del G7 en Biarritz, para confirmar que también sigue con "mucha atención" los fuegos que afectan a varios países del África subsahariana, "principalmente" República Democrática del Congo. Para ellos, Macron no descarta la posibilidad de lanzar una "iniciativa similar" a la de la Amazonia.
El tema medioambiental ha sido polémico en la cita mundial este mismo lunes después de que el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump no asistiera a una reunión sobre el clima.  
El actor estadounidense Leonardo diCaprio, sensibilizado con los temas medioambientales ha querido aportar su ayuda. Así lo ha informado desde su cuenta en Instagram que donará cinco millones de dólares, a través de una fundación creada a propósito.
