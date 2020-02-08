Una bombera denuncia que su despido fue discriminatorio por género: la echaron por sus fotos en Instagram
La denunciante subía fotografías suyas con el uniforme de trabajo
Recibió quejas por "llevar pantalones demasiado provocativos"
La bombera denuncia que se trata de un despido sexista
Una bombera ha presentado una denuncia por un despido injustificado ante el cuerpo de Bomberos Evergreen Fire Rescue, que la despidieron el 15 de agosto de 2019 por sus publicaciones en redes sociales donde mostraba su entrenamiento para el trabajo y varias fotografías de ella con el uniforme de trabajo, según recoge Daily Inter Lake.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You can watch me, knock me, block me, or join me. What you CANNOT do, is stop me. No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise. Storms make trees take deeper roots. I don’t seek to be liked or relevant. I seek to be so much more than normal. I’m so focused on my goals and what God is using me for that I have no interest in who’s fake, who’s talking behind my back, or who’s hating on me. As @timtebow said, “it’s not about proving the haters wrong.” Im on a mission. I’m destined for impact. I have a purpose. And NO ONE and NOTHING will stand in my way. If my path demands I walk through Hell, I’ll walk as if I own the place. I’ve survived 100% of my worst days so far. Keep the faith and refuse to give up. The best is yet to come. - {the battle is not yours, but God’s- 2 chronicles 20:15}
Una publicación compartida de Presley Pritchard (@presleykp.fit) el 5 Feb, 2020 a las 3:23 PST
Para Presley Pritchard, de 27 años, se trata de un despido discriminatorio por género, ya que el reglamento no recogía ninguna política de redes sociales, y varios colegas de profesión también tenían fotografías similares a las suyas, pero no fueron sancionados por ello.
En sus publicaciones la acusada comparte vídeos de ella trabajando, ya que también es entrenadora personal. Fue entonces cuando comenzaron las primeras llamadas de atención a la joven, a la que llegaron a decir que vestía "pantalones demasiado provocativos".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My face when someone mentions how I’m “provocative” in professional attire 🤣 - This post is for all the ladies out there making a difference, doing their jobs day in & day out. - Have you ever been asked why you wear makeup in uniform? Or why you brush your hair and care how it looks? Or why you tighten your pants “too tight.” Or been told that you are too “manly,” “too skinny,” “too small,” or “you’re provocative” because of your curves or way you look that you can’t help? - If you’re a female in this field, especially an attractive or curvy girl, you’re GOING TO be ridiculed. You’re going to be mocked, made fun of, talked about poorly, judged by looks. - Here’s the thing; when you genuinely love yourself and others and what you’re doing while radiating the love of Jesus & walking in your calling, the enemy WILL try to knock you down. Did you know the enemy only attacks things of value? He sees you walking in God’s calling for your life, helping and inspiring others, and he will do EVERYTHING in his power to prevent you, stop you, discourage you, and talk you out of things meant for you. He does this through words, judgmental unbelievers, temptation; the devil has a bag of tricks up his sleeve. Don’t give in. Don’t be discouraged. Don’t throw in the towel. Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can. So be a light to others. Keep shining. Keep doing you. Keep staying in your lane, inspiring, and making a difference. . . . . . #firefighter #firefighterworkouts #sweaty #ems #firefighterfitness #firefighterworkout #fitfirefighter #femalefirefighter #thinredline #fitfemalefirefighter #paramedic #fitforduty #womeninuniform #functionaltraining #medic #firstresponder #firedepartment #onduty #fitnessmotivation #mediclife #functionalfitness
Una publicación compartida de Presley Pritchard (@presleykp.fit) el 28 Feb, 2019 a las 1:42 PST
Ahora Presley está buscando una indemnización por lo sucedido, por el "tiempo y estrés emocional" que le ha provocado este despido. Por su parte desde el cuerpo de bomberos aseguran que se realizó una investigación sobre lo sucedido y que no se encontraron "pruebas que respalden las alegaciones del demandante".