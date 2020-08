Buscan a una niña de 2 años que fue vista por última vez jugando en una calle de Houston

Help us find Maliyah Bass, 2, who was last seen playing at 10600 Beechnut at 9:30 a.m. today. She had on a multi-colored tank top, multi-colored shorts & had a pink & white pillow case with letter blocks inside.



Call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 if you see her. #hounews pic.twitter.com/wUgly4n74m