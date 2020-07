Buscan a Charlotte y Mirela, dos menores de 14 y 15 años desaparecidas en Inglaterra desde el 1 de junio

⚠️MISSING GIRLS⚠️



Charlotte Phillips, 15, & Mirela Toros, 14, are missing from Slough but known to travel to London.



Charlotte is mixed race with a small mole on her right cheek.



Mirela is white, with nose piercings and a tongue piercing. https://t.co/NAvqUJZwgD pic.twitter.com/5qiuvpvBWB