Detenidos en Malta dos militares que mataron a un inmigrante "porque era negro"
La víctima fue tiroteada desde un coche en marcha
Otros dos inmigrantes resultaron heridos en el tiroteo
Implicados en otro ataque
1/3 I would like to thank @MaltaPolice Force solving this important case of the cold blooded murder of an Ivorian immigrant. The 2 persons who were arrested do not represent the ethos of the @Armed_Forces_MT, who are doing very important work for our society.— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) 18 de mayo de 2019
2/3 There is an ongoing internal investigation along with other security services, to determine whether these are isolated, rogue individuals, or part of something wider. The conclusion of this investigation shows that Malta is a safe place for everyone, and it should remain so.— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) 18 de mayo de 2019
3/3 Words of hatred and division have no place in our society. It is a strong signal to all those who spread hate speech.There are consequences to spreading such ill placed sentiments. We remain steadfast in our call for unity among the Maltese and all those who live in Malta -JM— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) 18 de mayo de 2019