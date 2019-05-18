Informativos
Informativos Telecinco | Agencias18/05/201920:05h.
Detenidos en Malta dos militares que mataron a un inmigrante "porque era negro"
  • La víctima fue tiroteada desde un coche en marcha

  • Otros dos inmigrantes resultaron heridos en el tiroteo

Dos militares malteses han sido detenidos por la muerte de Lassana Cissé, un inmigrante marfileño, al que dispararon el 6 de abril abril "porque era negro", según ha reconocido uno de los arrestados. De confirmarse, este sería el primer asesinato con móvil racista en Malta.
La víctima fue tiroteada desde un coche en marcha en el sur de malta y otros dos inmigrantes resultaron heridos,un gineano de 27 años y un gambiano de 28. El incidente provocó la indignación en gran parte de la sociedad maltesa y miedo entre los inmigrantes.
Uno de los sospechosos fue detenido el viernes y el segundo fue arrestado el sábado y están ya siendo interrogados, según informa el periódico 'Times of Malta' en su edición digital citando fuentes propias.
Además, la Policía ha explicado que se han incautado del coche y del arma utilizados en el ataque.

Implicados en otro ataque

De forma extraoficial se sabe que los dos sospechosos estarían igualmente implicados en otro ataque perpetrado hace unos meses en el que un adolescente inmigrante resultó herido.
El primer ministro maltés, Joseph Muscat, ha informado a través de Twitter de que se investiga ya si se trata de un incidente aislado o si se trata de un caso de más calado. "La conclusión de esta investigación demuestra que Malta es un lugar seguro para todos y debe seguir siendo así", ha apuntado, al tiempo que ha subrayado que "el odio y la división no tienen cabida en nuestra sociedad".
Cáritas de Malta ha querido expresar sus condolencias en su cuenta de Facebook, donde ha lamentado que el móvil del asesinato haya sido el racismo.

