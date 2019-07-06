Informativos
PortadaEn directo

Bautizo real en Reino Unido: primera imagen de Archie Harrison, el hijo del príncipe Enrique y Megan Markle

Informativos Telecinco06/07/201920:33h.
Las fotografías oficiales del bautizo de Archie Harrison el hijo de los

  • En una ceremonia discreta y sin cámaras

  • Se desconocen los nombres de los padrinos

  • Los únicos testidos directos, 25 personas

Este sábado 6 de julio se ha celebrado en el castillo de Windsor el bautizo de Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, el primogénito del príncipe Enrique y su esposa Megan Markle. Los duques de Sussex han publicado esta tarde la fotografía oficial del bautizo en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el 6 Jul, 2019 a las 8:14 PDT

Los padres han querido una ceremonia discreta y sin cámaras, sin desvelar el nombre de los padrinos y con fotografías elegidas por ellos. Los únicos testigos de este importante día han sido aproximadamente 25 personas. La gran ausente de la jornada ha sido Isabel II, abuela paterna del príncipe Harry. La Reina no ha podido estar presente ya que había confirmado su presencia en un compromiso antes de que los duques le confirmaran la fecha del bautizado.