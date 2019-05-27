Informativos
PortadaEn directo

El milagro de Claudia Martínez: estudia Medicina tras cinco cirugías cerebrales

Informativos Telecinco27/05/201914:24h.
Claudia, un ejemplo de superación
Claudia Martínez, todo un ejemplo de superación

  • Sufre malformación de Chiari y ya ha sido operada en cinco ocasiones

  • Claudia empezó a desmayarse de forma frecuente y a tener fuertes dolores de cabeza

  • Los problemas en las manos le impedirán ser neurocirujana pero ya sabe que estudiará rehabilitación

Desearía poder agradecer a todos y cada uno de ustedes por todo el apoyo que me han mostrado estos últimos años. Ojalá pudiera responder a cada uno de sus mensajes, pero por ahora estoy aprendiendo a hacer mensajes de voz. Mi última cirugía cerebral y su posterior derrame cerebral ha sido la batalla más difícil a la que me he enfrentado. Damos por sentado lo que tenemos cada día. Pero siempre debemos estar agradecidos porque las cosas siempre pueden ser peores. Nunca me rendiré y nada me quitará esta sonrisa de la cara. Ahora que estoy en TIRR Memorial Hermann, estoy lista para aprender a sostener cosas, escribir, escribir, comer, vestirme, bañarme, sentarme y caminar por mi cuenta.
Es el último mensaje de Claudia Martínez, convertida en toda una metáfora de la capacidad de resistencia del ser humano y de su potencial. De la capacidad de superación, de la entrega, de no venirse abajo con las dificultades y aceptar los retos amargos de la vida sin perder pie. De usar el cerebro para irse arriba y no para hundirse en el desánimo y la depresión. Todo un ejemplo a seguir que demuestra la fortaleza que puede tener un ser humano. Claudia seguramente cumplirá su sueño de graduarse en Medicina. solo le queda un año para lograrlo.
Pero la vida no se lo ha puesto fácil, le ha hecho conocer su futura profesión pero del otro lado. Mientras estudiaba, también estaba lidiando con ser paciente. Todo comenzó por los pasillos de la Universidad de Houston. Corría el año 2012 y Claudia empezó a desmayarse de forma frecuente y a tener fuertes dolores de cabeza. Fue entonces cuando un neurocirujano le dio un diagnóstico que le cambió la vida: malformación de Chiari, una enfermedad que si no se trata, podría causarle una parálisis total.
El médico le dijo que necesitaba someterse a una cirugía cerebral de inmediato o enfrentarse a la posibilidad de quedar paralizada desde el cuello para abajo. Una semana después, ella, valiente, estaba en la mesa de operaciones. Gran parte de su historia la ha contado ella en Instagram y en medios como Fox News. Pero la joven no se vino abajo y siguió estudiando en el hospital. Hay fotos en las que se la ve con los libros en la mano rodeada de cables. Desde ese primer diagnóstico ha tenido ya cinco cirugías cerebrales.
Su cerebro, el mismo que le ha causado tantas preocupaciones también es un reloj. Lo demuestran las notas, mejor de los esperadas. Impresionantes. Claudia cuenta su historia con total naturalidad en las redes. “Desde los 8 años de edad, quise convertirme en neurocirujana (es irónico que luego desarrollé malformación e hidrocefalia de Chiari y que yo también necesitara neurocirugía múltiple). Así que durante toda mi vida trabajé tan duro como pude para hacer realidad este sueño.
"Allí, en la pantalla del ordenador, estaba la puntuación que necesitaba para poder hacer neurocirugía. Cuando vi mi nota, tuve la sonrisa más grande y me susurré a mí misma: "Lo hiciste ...", confiesa. "Pero las lágrimas inmediatamente llenaron mis ojos sabiendo que nunca podré ser realmente un neurocirujano porque estoy perdiendo la movilidad de mis manos, algo fundamental para serlo. He logrado una recuperación increíble de mi derrame cerebral, pero el mayor déficit queda lejos en mis manos. Solo comparto esto contigo porque honestamente creo que todo sucede por una razón. Hoy miro mis manos y agradezco a Dios mis deficiencias porque me gusta pensar que Él me redirigió de tener una carrera en cirugía y me abrió los ojos al campo de la Medicina Física y Rehabilitación (PM&R) y la Neurología tomando la única cosa que Realmente necesitaba realizar cirugía, mis manos", describe con total naturalidad.
"Gracias a Dios por quitarme algo que pensé que quería y por introducirme en un campo de la medicina al que nunca hubiera estado expuesta, uno que es perfecto para mí. Gracias por conservar siempre mi inteligencia durante mis muchas cirugías cerebrales y por usar mi cerebro, a veces mi mayor derrota, y mi mayor aliado". Claudia, todo un ejemplo.  
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

A couple of weeks ago I received my Step 1 score. I scored higher than I expected (see my step studying post). • Since I was 8 yrs old I wanted to become a Neurosurgeon (it’s ironic that I later developed Chiari Malformation and Hydrocephalus and needed multiple neurosurgeries myself). So for my entire life I worked as hard as I could to see this dream through. • There on the computer screen was the score I needed to be able to do Neurosurgery. When I saw my score I had the biggest smile and I whispered to myself, “You did it...”. But tears immediately filled my eyes knowing I can never be a neurosurgeon bc I’m missing the main thing I need to pursue Neurosurgery as a career, the functioning of my hands. • I’ve made an incredible recovery from my stroke, but the biggest deficit by far remains in my hands. • I only share this with you bc I honestly think everything happens for a reason. Today I look down at my hands and thank God for my deficits bc I like to think He redirected me from having a career in surgery and opened my eyes to the field of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) and Neurology by taking the one thing I really needed to perform surgery, my hands. • Thank you God for taking away something I thought I wanted and introducing me to a field of medicine that I’d have otherwise never been exposed to, one that is perfect for me. Thank you for always preserving my intelligence during my many brain surgeries and for using my brain, even though at times my biggest defeat, as my biggest ally. #collateralbeauty #embracethejourney

Una publicación compartida de Claudia Martinez, MS4 (@claudiaimartinez) el 12 Jun, 2018 a las 5:39 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

because medical school waits for no one... #usmle #step1 #hospitallife

Una publicación compartida de Claudia Martinez, MS4 (@claudiaimartinez) el 2 Mar, 2018 a las 9:54 PST

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

because medical school waits for no one... #usmle #step1 #hospitallife

Una publicación compartida de Claudia Martinez, MS4 (@claudiaimartinez) el 2 Mar, 2018 a las 9:54 PST

Te puede interesar