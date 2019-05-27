El milagro de Claudia Martínez: estudia Medicina tras cinco cirugías cerebrales
Sufre malformación de Chiari y ya ha sido operada en cinco ocasiones
Claudia empezó a desmayarse de forma frecuente y a tener fuertes dolores de cabeza
Los problemas en las manos le impedirán ser neurocirujana pero ya sabe que estudiará rehabilitación
A couple of weeks ago I received my Step 1 score. I scored higher than I expected (see my step studying post). • Since I was 8 yrs old I wanted to become a Neurosurgeon (it’s ironic that I later developed Chiari Malformation and Hydrocephalus and needed multiple neurosurgeries myself). So for my entire life I worked as hard as I could to see this dream through. • There on the computer screen was the score I needed to be able to do Neurosurgery. When I saw my score I had the biggest smile and I whispered to myself, “You did it...”. But tears immediately filled my eyes knowing I can never be a neurosurgeon bc I’m missing the main thing I need to pursue Neurosurgery as a career, the functioning of my hands. • I’ve made an incredible recovery from my stroke, but the biggest deficit by far remains in my hands. • I only share this with you bc I honestly think everything happens for a reason. Today I look down at my hands and thank God for my deficits bc I like to think He redirected me from having a career in surgery and opened my eyes to the field of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) and Neurology by taking the one thing I really needed to perform surgery, my hands. • Thank you God for taking away something I thought I wanted and introducing me to a field of medicine that I’d have otherwise never been exposed to, one that is perfect for me. Thank you for always preserving my intelligence during my many brain surgeries and for using my brain, even though at times my biggest defeat, as my biggest ally. #collateralbeauty #embracethejourney
Una publicación compartida de Claudia Martinez, MS4 (@claudiaimartinez) el 12 Jun, 2018 a las 5:39 PDT
because medical school waits for no one... #usmle #step1 #hospitallife
Una publicación compartida de Claudia Martinez, MS4 (@claudiaimartinez) el 2 Mar, 2018 a las 9:54 PST
