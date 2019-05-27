El milagro de Claudia Martínez: estudia Medicina tras cinco cirugías cerebrales

Desearía poder agradecer a todos y cada uno de ustedes por todo el apoyo que me han mostrado estos últimos años. Ojalá pudiera responder a cada uno de sus mensajes, pero por ahora estoy aprendiendo a hacer mensajes de voz. Mi última cirugía cerebral y su posterior derrame cerebral ha sido la batalla más difícil a la que me he enfrentado. Damos por sentado lo que tenemos cada día. Pero siempre debemos estar agradecidos porque las cosas siempre pueden ser peores. Nunca me rendiré y nada me quitará esta sonrisa de la cara. Ahora que estoy en TIRR Memorial Hermann, estoy lista para aprender a sostener cosas, escribir, escribir, comer, vestirme, bañarme, sentarme y caminar por mi cuenta.