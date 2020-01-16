Muere el padre de Dwayne Johnson 'La Roca', a los 75 años
Rocky Johnson ha fallecido a los 75 años de edad
'El alma' Johson, uno de los principales luchadores de WWE de Canadá
Rocky también era formador del Equipo Mundial
El padre del reconocido actor Dwayne Johnson ha fallecido a los 75 años de edad. Rocky Johnson era conocido en Norteamerica por ser uno de los principales luchadores de WWE de Canadá. El actor, que no se ha pronunciado de momento sobre el fallecimiento, estaba muy unido a su padre y hablaba a menudo de él. Hace unos meses, Dwayne expresaba su deseo de comprar una casa nueva a su papá.
Bought my dad a Christmas gift and surprised him. He's had a hard life. This one felt good. My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist. Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest. Crazy story, my dad's dad died when he was 13yrs old. That Christmas, my dad's mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner. Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I'll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice. Cops were called. They told my dad's mom that when her boyfriend regains consciousness, he's gonna kill your son so one of them has got to go. In front of the entire family, my dad's mom looked at him and said get out. He was 13yrs old and now homeless. That f*cked up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the bare minimum then, just like does now. Over the years, I've moved him into a big home, got him trucks to drive - which he'll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else. Hell, I'll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won't ask;). Every Christmas, I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought thru it and still made something of himself. Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work. Also, makes me appreciate the fun times he would beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13 and say "If you're gonna throw up, go outside.. and if you're gonna cry, then go home to your mother". I hated it then, but I embrace it now. Made a man outta me. Without pissing on my turkey. 😂👍🏾. Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas! #DwantaClaus🎅🏾
Los encargados de confirmar la triste noticia han sido los responsables de World Wrestling Entertainment, estos han emitido un comunicado en su web donde informaban de la pérdida: "La WWE está conmocionada al conocer que Rocky 'El alma' Johson (nacido con el nombre de Wayde Douglas Bowles), un luchador del hall de la fama de WWE, formador del Equipo Mundial y padre de Dawyne 'La Roca' Johnson', ha fallecido a los 75 años".
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away.
Mientras la revista 'People' se ha puesto en contacto con el representante del actor sin éxito, otro reconocido periodista deportivo especializado en lucha libre, Dave Meltzer, ha lanzado un tuit dando el pésame a la familia de Johnson: "Qué noticia más terrible, Rocky Johnson ha fallecido, el padre de Dwayne Johnson. Nuestro pésame para Dwayne, Ricky, Ata y toda su familia".