PortadaEn directo

El #TheatreCapChallenge, una práctica que salva vidas en los quirófanos

El #TheatreCapChallenge, una práctica que salva vidas en los quirófanosDr Andrew Huang / Twitter

Un doctor australiano llamado Rob Hackett decidió poner en su gorra quirúrgica su nombre y cargo con el objetivo de facilitar el trabajo del resto del personal cuando lo necesitaran, una iniciativa que se está extendiendo por todo el mundo con el hashtag #TheatreCapChallenge.

El equipo de maternidad en un hospital en Surrey, Inglaterra, ha compartido cómo el #TheatreCapChallenge ha mejorado el ambiente de trabajo allí, tal y como recoge 'Scary Mommy'. Esta iniciativa no solo reduce los errores de comunicación de la unidad, sino que también desempeña un papel importante en la vida de los futuros padres. "Los comentarios que hemos tenido han sido abrumadoramente positivos con los padres que dicen que se sienten mucho más seguros al saber quién está en la habitación con ellos". 
El Dr. Hackett ha declarado que la campaña ha tenido un poco de rechazo, generalmente por parte del personal superior del hospital que puede sentir que la cadena de mando se ve afectada por el etiquetado de la gorra: "Al aceptar el cambio, tendrán que aceptar que lo que estaba sucediendo anteriormente, en su vigilancia como tal, no fue tan bueno". "Dentro de la atención médica esto puede significar que tenemos que aceptar que hemos estado haciendo daño a las personas, incluso matándolas durante años; a menudo esto puede ser muy difícil de soportar", añade.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

We love happy customers 💕 repost from @drchantelthornton #dhats #scrubhats #theatrecapchallenge #hunterscrubs

Una publicación compartida de Hunter Scrubs (@hunterscrubs) el 24 Feb, 2019 a las 11:33 PST

Otras noticias que te pueden interesar: