El #TheatreCapChallenge, una práctica que salva vidas en los quirófanos
Informativos Telecinco17/03/201920:14 h.
Un doctor australiano llamado Rob Hackett decidió poner en su gorra quirúrgica su nombre y cargo con el objetivo de facilitar el trabajo del resto del personal cuando lo necesitaran, una iniciativa que se está extendiendo por todo el mundo con el hashtag #TheatreCapChallenge.
We love happy customers 💕 repost from @drchantelthornton #dhats #scrubhats #theatrecapchallenge #hunterscrubs
Willing to let others know you're human to improve #patientsafety?https://t.co/oCHmeUgExn #knowyourhuman pic.twitter.com/1bpSy2m91E— Rob Hackett (@patientsafe3) 4 de diciembre de 2017
Student midwife Alison Brindle discovered a way to introduce #humanfactors understanding into #healthcare with her #TheatreCapChallenge— Rob Hackett (@patientsafe3) 26 de mayo de 2018
The repercussions of this could save hundreds of thousands of lives
Thank you Alison Brindle https://t.co/RgqEUj86l3 pic.twitter.com/bWrd4lfp5x