Separan a dos siamesas unidas por la cabeza en Londres tras más de 50 horas de quirófano

The future looks bright for both Safa and Marwa. After their final surgery, they began their recuperation at @GreatOrmondSt – here they are enjoying ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ during a playful physio session! https://t.co/aKrOCMGu3q 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/fk3jKbpukr