Trump asegura que si no fuera por él EEUU estaría "en una guerra con Corea del Norte"
Informativos Telecinco | Agencias03/07/201816:08 h.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha destacado las buena relación que está manteniendo su Gobierno con las autoridades de Corea del Norte y ha asegurado que, si no fuera por su gestión, su país estaría ahora inmerso en una guerra contra el régimen que lidera Kim Jong Un.
Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de julio de 2018
How can the Democrats, who are weak on the Border and weak on Crime, do well in November. The people of our Country want and demand Safety and Security, while the Democrats are more interested in ripping apart and demeaning (and not properly funding) our great Law Enforcement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de julio de 2018
When we have an “infestation” of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 de julio de 2018