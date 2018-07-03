Trump asegura que si no fuera por él EEUU estaría "en una guerra con Corea del Norte"

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha destacado las buena relación que está manteniendo su Gobierno con las autoridades de Corea del Norte y ha asegurado que, si no fuera por su gestión, su país estaría ahora inmerso en una guerra contra el régimen que lidera Kim Jong Un.

"¡Las muy buenas conversaciones con Corea del Norte están yendo bien! Mientras tanto, ni lanzamientos de cohetes ni pruebas nucleares en ocho meses. Toda Asia está entusiasmada", ha afirmado el mandatario estadounidense, en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta personal de la red social Twitter.
Trump ha asegurado que solo "el Partido de la Oposición" --en referencia al Partido Demócrata-- y los medios que dan "noticias falsas", a los que incluye en las filas demócratas, "se están quejando". "Si no fuera por mí, ahora estaríamos en una guerra con Corea del Norte", ha remachado.
En otro mensaje, el presidente estadounidense ha cargado contra el Partido Demócrata por considerar que sus miembros son "débiles" en temas de fronteras y en lucha contra el crimen. "Las personas de nuestro país quieren y demandan seguridad, mientras que los demócratas están más interesados en destrozar y degradar, no en financiar adecuadamente, a nuestras grandes fuerzas de seguridad", ha asegurado.
"Cuando tienes invasión de pandilleros de la MS13 (Mara Salvatrucha) en algunas partes del país, ¿a quién enviamos a sacarlas? A los agentes de Fronteras e Inmigración. Son más duros y más listos que estos duros elementos criminales que las malas leyes de inmigración permiten entrar en nuestro país. Los demócratas no agradecen el gran trabajo que hacen", ha explicado Trump en otro mensaje dirigido contra los demócratas de cara a las elecciones legislativas de noviembre.