La letalidad del coronavirus en España oscila entre el 0,8 y el 1,1%

1/ Estimating the infection fatality risk (IFR) of #SARSCoV2 is hard.



Our estimates from Spain's #ENECOVID (just published):

Men: 1.1% to 1.4%

Women: 0.58% to 0.77%



After age 80

Men: 12% to 16%

Women: 4.6% to 6.5%



Why is the #IFR hard to estimate?https://t.co/haWp3X1oIS pic.twitter.com/lp6rOYmxhr