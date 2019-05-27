El sueño cumplido de dos veteranos de guerra de 95 y 85 años: graduarse en la universidad

Joe Perricone is now 95 years old... and he’ll be walking in his cap and gown to accept his diploma from @HHSBigRed on Saturday! Joe couldn’t make it to his graduation in 1943 because he was serving in the Army during WWII. His dream will finally come true 76 years later 👨🏻‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/4692jO3Xwl