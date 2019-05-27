El sueño cumplido de dos veteranos de guerra de 95 y 85 años: graduarse en la universidad
Joe Perricone tuvo que ir a la Segunda Guerra Mundial con 19 años
Dejó todo atrás, sobrevivió y se ha graduado 76 años después
Arnold Craddock, otro veterano de guerra, se ha graduado con 85
Joe Perricone is now 95 years old... and he’ll be walking in his cap and gown to accept his diploma from @HHSBigRed on Saturday! Joe couldn’t make it to his graduation in 1943 because he was serving in the Army during WWII. His dream will finally come true 76 years later 👨🏻🎓 pic.twitter.com/4692jO3Xwl— Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) 22 de mayo de 2019
This 95 y/o WWII vet will walk across the stage at @HHSBigRed Saturday to get the graduation experience he never received in 1943 when he missed his ceremony while serving overseas. Hear his story later this week on @wusf #veterans @HillsboroughSch pic.twitter.com/3Dal09gtvP— Stephanie Colombini (@Steph_Colombini) 22 de mayo de 2019
Meet Mr. Joe Perricone, HHS Class of 1943, World War II veteran. He will be receiving his long overdue diploma Saturday, 76 years after he was drafted & missed his graduation. Once a Terrier, Always a Terrier! Go Big Red! @HCPSArea4 @HillsboroughSch @Jeff_Eakins @HHSTodayOnline pic.twitter.com/ChW70bzViK— Hillsborough High (@HHSBigRed) 22 de mayo de 2019
Hillsborough County’s most mature graduate is ready to walk across the stage! Mr. Perricone graduated @HHSBigRed in 1943 but never walked cause he was serving in WWII. This is his daughter fixing his cap before he walks! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/yKursZWI9g— Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) 25 de mayo de 2019