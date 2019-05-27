Informativos
El sueño cumplido de dos veteranos de guerra de 95 y 85 años: graduarse en la universidad

Informativos Telecinco27/05/201919:39h.
Joe Perricone, graduado en la universidad con 95 añosTwitter Hillsborough School @HillsboroughSch

  • Joe Perricone tuvo que ir a la Segunda Guerra Mundial con 19 años

  • Dejó todo atrás, sobrevivió y se ha graduado 76 años después

  • Arnold Craddock, otro veterano de guerra, se ha graduado con 85

Joe Perricone tenía tan solo 19 años cuando fue llamado a servir al Ejército de Estados Unidos en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. En 1943 habría de dejarlo todo para embarcarse en el sanguinario conflicto militar que sesgó decenas de millones de vidas estremeciendo al mundo. Pero Perricone, quien tiene hoy 95 años, afortunadamente, fue uno de los supervivientes. Logró regresar y reunirse con su familia, quien ahora le ha ayudado a cumplir uno de los sueños que la guerra truncó: graduarse en la universidad.
Tal y como informa CNN, llegó a recibir su diploma, pero nunca llegó a hacer la graduación, un momento que le hacía una especial ilusión. Por eso, su nieto hizo todos los trámites necesarios con el centro educativo para hacer su sueño realidad. Y se cumplió el pasado domingo, cuando en un acto especialmente emotivo, se convirtió en el estudiante más longevo en obtener la graduación en la Universidad de Hillsbrough en Tampa, Florida, con 95 años.
Acogido con honores, desde las redes sociales el centro educativo compartió diversas instantáneas del insólito momento.

Superviviente de la Guerra de Corea, graduado con 85 años

No obstante, Perricone no fue el único que cumplió un sueño aquel día. También Bill William Arnold Craddock, –otro veterano de guerra que cuando tenía 16 años también hubo de dejarlo todo atrás para unirse a las Fuerzas Aéreas, dejando la Universidad ‘Volunteer High School’ de Church Hill, en Tennessee sin graduarse–, logró cumplir su ansiado deseo.
Si Perricone conseguía un sueño 76 años más tarde, Craddock hizo lo propio 66 años después de marcharse, en este caso, a servir en la Guerra de Corea: con 85 años, también este domingo asistió a su graduación.
“Significa mucho para mí”, ha manifestado, antes de lanzar un consejo a los estudiantes, en declaraciones recogidas por CNN: “Estudiad duro, sed buenos y aprended todo lo que podáis. Conseguid la mejor educación que podáis”.

