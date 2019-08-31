Informativos
La emotiva despedida de Arnold Schwarzenegger tras perder a su mejor amigo: “Una parte de ti vive en mí”

Informativos Telecinco31/08/201920:22h.
  • Franco Columbu ha muerto a la edad de 78 años

El actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ha dicho a sus seguidores sentirse “devastado” por la pérdida de su mejor amigo, compañero de profesión, boxeador y culturista Franco Columbu. En un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, le ha dedicado unas emotivas palabras junto a una serie de fotografías en las que se muestra junto a él en diferentes etapas de sus vidas.
El italiano falleció el viernes a los 78 años de edad en un hospital de Cerdeña después de sufrir un ataque al corazón mientras nadaba en el mar, según ha informado ‘New York Post’.
“Me has escuchado decir que no me gusta cuando la gente me llama hombre hecho a sí mismo. Incluso, me escuchaste decir que eres parte de la razón por la que nunca podría aceptar esa etiqueta.
Pero quería que supieras por qué. Desde el momento en que nos conocimos en Múnich, fuiste mi cómplice. Nos apoyamos, competimos y nos reímos en todo momento”, ha comenzado escribiendo Schwarzenegger.
“Cuando finalmente llegué a América, estaba solo. Había dejado atrás a mi familia, mi país, toda mi vida. Y, cuando le pedí a Joe Weider que te llevara a entrenar conmigo, fue porque sabía que no era lo mismo sin mi mejor amigo. Podía prosperar sin dinero, sin mis padres, pero no sin ti”, continúa.
Hoy estoy devastado. Pero también estoy muy, muy agradecido por los 54 años de amistad y alegría que compartimos. Las pesas, los juegos de ajedrez, los trabajos de construcción, las comidas, las bromas, las lecciones de vida, lo hicimos todos juntos. Crecimos y aprendimos y amamos. Mi vida fue más divertida, más colorida y más completa gracias a ti.
Siempre te echaré de menos. Pero también sabré que una parte de ti vive en mí, en Debbie, en María y en los millones de personas que inspiraste cada día que viviste. Y estaré allí para Maria y Debbie, para que puedas descansar ahora sin preocupaciones”, ha recordado.
Te amo Franco. Siempre recordaré la alegría que trajiste a mi vida, los consejos que me diste y el brillo en tus ojos que nunca desapareció. Eras mi mejor amigo”, ha concluido antes de despedirse con un “te amaré siempre”.
Franco, You’ve heard me say that I don’t like when people call me a self-made man. You’ve even heard me say that you’re part of the reason I could never accept that label. But I wanted you to know why. From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way. When I finally got to America, I was alone. I’d left my family, my country, my whole life behind. So when I asked Joe Weider to bring you to train with me, it was because I knew I wasn’t the same without my best friend. I could thrive without money, without my parents, but I couldn’t thrive without you. I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons - we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you. I will always miss you. But I’ll also know that a part of you lives on in me, in Debbie, in Maria, and in the millions of people you inspired every day you lived. And I will be there for Maria and Debbie, so you can rest now with no worries. I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend. Love always, Arnold

