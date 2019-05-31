Informativos
Un cocodrilo gigantesco se adueña de la cocina de su casa tras irrumpir con un "monstruoso golpe"
El enorme cocodrilo que irrumpió en una casa de Clearwater, FloridaTwitter Policía de Clearwater

  • La mujer que vivía en la casa se encerró en su habitación y llamó a la policía

  • Para tranquilizarse mientras llegaban a ayudarla se puso a jugar al ordenador

  • Necesitaron dos horas para poder sacar al cocodrilo del lugar

Eran alrededor de las 3:30 de la madrugada cuando el silencio que reinaba en el domicilio de Mary Wischhusen, una estadounidense residente en Clearwater, Florida, era roto por un fuerte ruido. Y venía de la cocina.
Sobresaltada, se levantó de la cama y fue a comprobar qué pasaba, dándose directamente de bruces con el intruso que acababa de irrumpir en su casa: un cocodrilo gigantesco de más de 3 metros de longitud que se coló en el domicilio tras romper los cristales de un ventanal situado casi al nivel del suelo. El inmenso reptil se había hecho el dueño de la cocina y no estaba dispuesto a abandonar su conquista, como prueban las espectaculares imágenes compartidas en las redes por la Policía de Clearwater, en las que se aprecia cómo el animal dejaba ver sus fauces.

“Un golpe enorme y monstruoso”

“Escuché un golpe enorme y monstruoso, como si el tejado entero acabase de caerse”, explica Wischhusen a Fox 13 News, relatando el aterrador momento.
El cocodrilo se había abierto paso hasta la cocina llevándose también por delante algunos muebles y provocando daños incluso en las paredes de la casa.
“Estaba pasándoselo genial en la cocina”, cuenta la estadounidense, que, ante tan insólita y aterradora situación, decidió cerrar la puerta y encerrarse en su habitación, desde donde llamó a la policía para pedir ayuda.

La también insólita reacción de la protagonista

No menos insólita fue la forma en que esperó a que acudiesen a rescatarla del enorme animal que acababa de adueñarse de su casa: “Estaba hiperventilando un poco, así que lo que hice fue ir a mi ordenador y jugar un poco para tranquilizarme”, afirma en declaraciones recogidas por Fox 13 News.

Dos horas para echarle de la cocina

El final de la historia acabó con 10 agentes de la policía y dos especialistas intentando atrapar al animal, que continuó oponiendo resistencia hasta que, pasadas dos horas, lograron sacarle de allí para reubicarle en otro lugar apropiado para él.
Mary Wischhusen, que ahora respira aliviada ante el hecho de que el reptil no se hubiese lanzado a por ella en un primer instante, ya se había topado con estos animales en alguna ocasión en las inmediaciones de su casa, aunque no de esta forma. La razón estaría en que en las inmediaciones de su residencia hay dos campos de golf, con pequeños lagos y charcos de agua.

Las redes comparten el sobresalto

Como cabía esperar después de que la propia policía difundiese las imágenes, las redes sociales no han dejado pasar la ocasión para expresar su impresión ante el suceso y dejar caer algún que otro meme entre los que no han podido evitar hacer comparaciones con películas como Jurassic Park.

