Un cocodrilo gigantesco se adueña de la cocina de su casa tras irrumpir con un "monstruoso golpe"
La mujer que vivía en la casa se encerró en su habitación y llamó a la policía
Para tranquilizarse mientras llegaban a ayudarla se puso a jugar al ordenador
Necesitaron dos horas para poder sacar al cocodrilo del lugar
See you later, alligator 🐊 A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) 31 de mayo de 2019
An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater. The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp— City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) 31 de mayo de 2019
“Un golpe enorme y monstruoso”
La también insólita reacción de la protagonista
Dos horas para echarle de la cocina
Las redes comparten el sobresalto
"Honey, I think I hear something in the kitchen. Go look." pic.twitter.com/O9ZlckU1Va— Chris Morris (@camorris) 31 de mayo de 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/lPSZNE353L— Dr Suzanne Leigh (@SuzanneLeigh71) 31 de mayo de 2019
That's the alligators house now. pic.twitter.com/AMlWCoOW8e— Not Today A-hole 🍩👩🏽💅🏽 (@Ms_MMMJ) 31 de mayo de 2019
