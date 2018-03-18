Cuenta en las redes sociales su extraordinaria pérdida de peso, pero oculta el 'efecto rebote'
Informativos Telecinco18/03/201812:43
Una mujer neozelandesa de 23 años, que perdió 50 kilos con una dieta y compartió el proceso en las redes sociales, ha revelado que se ha sometido a cirugía de banda gástrica porque no quería decepcionar a sus seguidores de Instagram después de mantener en secreto que había vuelto a engordar.
In March 2018, I will be undergoing bariatric (weight loss) surgery via gastric sleeve! I wanted to share this with all of you as I’m incredibly excited and want to be able to OPENLY and HONESTLY share my experience with you all. 🙌 💕 Over the years, my weight has been something I’ve worked REALLY REALLY hard on. My discipline, determination and lifestyle changes have helped me to achieve significant weight loss in the past however my constant hunger is something that has made maintaining a healthy weight INCREDIBLY difficult. Within the last 5 years, I have lost, maintained, gained, lost and gained weight. This has been exhausting, physically and emotionally. 😱😥😩 So know that I haven’t made this decision lightly and that it doesn’t come from a place of hate towards my appearance or any negative feelings about myself. I have made this decision for MY long term health, to be able to maintain a manageable healthy weight for ME and not feel the constant desire to need multiple servings of HEALTHY food in one sitting. 💛🌸 For those of you who don’t know what this surgery is about, it will reduce the size of my stomach by approximately 90% while also reducing the hunger hormone (ghrelin) by a significant amount. This surgery is not sponsored nor publicly funded and I am grateful to be in a position where I am able to afford to have this done through the private system at a hospital close to where I live. 🙏🌟 This is just a snippet of what I have to share about this experience and there will be plenty more coming! If there’s anything you want to know about it or would like me share, let me know below. ☺️💭
I spent the evening before my surgery with my best friend, Anastacia who settled my nerves and surrounded me with good vibes which I feel like had a lot to do with me being a bit calmer going into it all 🙌🏼💫 We walked to the summit of Mount Eden, watched the sunset, chatted about life and drank our protein shakes ☀️ Mine was the Optifast Chai flavour with added vanilla bean paste ❤️ Swipe left to see our shake cheers to the sunset🥤
