Cuenta en las redes sociales su extraordinaria pérdida de peso, pero oculta el 'efecto rebote'

Una mujer neozelandesa de 23 años, que perdió 50 kilos con una dieta y compartió el proceso en las redes sociales, ha revelado que se ha sometido a cirugía de banda gástrica porque no quería decepcionar a sus seguidores de Instagram después de mantener en secreto que había vuelto a engordar.

Ariana Omipi se convirtió en una sensación de las redes sociales después de compartir detalles de su dramática pérdida de peso durante siete meses con una dieta cetogénica: un plan de alimentación con alto contenido de grasas y bajo contenido de carbohidratos, informa Daily Mail.
Pero Ariana, de Nueva Zelanda, ha admitido ahora que tuvo problemas para mantener el peso, y sintió que tenía que esconder su cuerpo porque constantemente era alabada como una inspiración para perder peso.
"Fue muy difícil porque la gente todavía me enviaba mensajes diciendo que yo era una gran inspiración para ellos. Me sentí como si los estuviera decepcionando, y como si tuviera que esconderlo", explicó a Stuff NZ.
La joven señala que creía que su peso se descontrolaba después de luchar con sus porciones de comida. "Mi cuerpo constantemente me decía que necesitaba comida y no sabía qué hacer al respecto", indica. "Cocinaba comidas saludables, pero luego necesitaría tres, a veces cuatro raciones, para sentirme satisfecha”.
"Fue muy difícil porque intentaba hacer todo lo posible para que todo fuera bien, pero no estaba funcionando y no podía entender por qué".

In March 2018, I will be undergoing bariatric (weight loss) surgery via gastric sleeve! I wanted to share this with all of you as I’m incredibly excited and want to be able to OPENLY and HONESTLY share my experience with you all. 🙌 💕 Over the years, my weight has been something I’ve worked REALLY REALLY hard on. My discipline, determination and lifestyle changes have helped me to achieve significant weight loss in the past however my constant hunger is something that has made maintaining a healthy weight INCREDIBLY difficult. Within the last 5 years, I have lost, maintained, gained, lost and gained weight. This has been exhausting, physically and emotionally. 😱😥😩 So know that I haven’t made this decision lightly and that it doesn’t come from a place of hate towards my appearance or any negative feelings about myself. I have made this decision for MY long term health, to be able to maintain a manageable healthy weight for ME and not feel the constant desire to need multiple servings of HEALTHY food in one sitting. 💛🌸 For those of you who don’t know what this surgery is about, it will reduce the size of my stomach by approximately 90% while also reducing the hunger hormone (ghrelin) by a significant amount. This surgery is not sponsored nor publicly funded and I am grateful to be in a position where I am able to afford to have this done through the private system at a hospital close to where I live. 🙏🌟 This is just a snippet of what I have to share about this experience and there will be plenty more coming! If there’s anything you want to know about it or would like me share, let me know below. ☺️💭

Una publicación compartida de Ariana Omipi (@arianaomipi) el Feb 25, 2018 at 11:13 PST

Su peso más bajo lo logró a principios de 2017, pero durante el resto del año ganó 60 kilos.Ariana había compartido regularmente fotos de antes y después con sus 5.000 admiradores de Instagram y 25.000 seguidores de Facebook. Pero a medida que su peso aumentaba, dejó de documentar su viaje porque sentía que ya no podía motivar honestamente a la gente.
El mes pasado, Ariana, que vive en Auckland, escribió una publicación explicando su situación 'abierta y honestamente' y declaró que iba a someterse a una cirugía de banda gástrica en un intento por controlar su problema de peso.
"En marzo de 2018, me someteré a una cirugía bariátrica (pérdida de peso) a través de una banda gástrica",  escribió en la publicación.
"A lo largo de los años, mi peso ha sido algo en lo que he trabajado mucho. Mi disciplina, determinación y cambios en el estilo de vida me han ayudado a lograr una pérdida de peso significativa en el pasado; sin embargo, mi constante hambre es algo que ha hecho que mantener un peso saludable sea increíblemente difícil. En los últimos cinco años, he perdido, mantenido, ganado, perdido y aumentado de peso", afirma.
Su lucha había sido "agotadora, física y emocionalmente" y afirma que su decisión de someterse a una cirugía se basó en su "salud a largo plazo".
"Para aquellos que no saben de qué se trata esta cirugía, reducirá el tamaño de mi estómago en aproximadamente un 90 por ciento y al mismo tiempo reducirá la hormona del hambre (grelina) en una cantidad significativa", continuó.
"Solía ir a cenar pero me preguntaba qué iba a comer como postre y pensaba en el desayuno del día siguiente. Se vuelve bastante obsesivo", afirma.
Ariana también revela que su elección de someterse a la operación fue en parte por el consejo de una amiga Simone Anderson, que perdió 92 kilos después de someterse a cirugía en 2015.
Ahora, tras someterse a la cirugía, ya ha empezado a notar sus efectos beneficiosos. Ariana señala que ya no tiene hambre todo el tiempo y que no tiene la comida en mente continuamente.
