Cuenta en las redes sociales su extraordinaria pérdida de peso, pero oculta el 'efecto rebote'

Una mujer neozelandesa de 23 años, que perdió 50 kilos con una dieta y compartió el proceso en las redes sociales, ha revelado que se ha sometido a cirugía de banda gástrica porque no quería decepcionar a sus seguidores de Instagram después de mantener en secreto que había vuelto a engordar.

La joven señala que creía que su peso se descontrolaba después de luchar con sus porciones de comida. "Mi cuerpo constantemente me decía que necesitaba comida y no sabía qué hacer al respecto", indica. "Cocinaba comidas saludables, pero luego necesitaría tres, a veces cuatro raciones, para sentirme satisfecha”.

"Fue muy difícil porque intentaba hacer todo lo posible para que todo fuera bien, pero no estaba funcionando y no podía entender por qué".

Su peso más bajo lo logró a principios de 2017, pero durante el resto del año ganó 60 kilos.Ariana había compartido regularmente fotos de antes y después con sus 5.000 admiradores de Instagram y 25.000 seguidores de Facebook. Pero a medida que su peso aumentaba, dejó de documentar su viaje porque sentía que ya no podía motivar honestamente a la gente.

"En marzo de 2018, me someteré a una cirugía bariátrica (pérdida de peso) a través de una banda gástrica", escribió en la publicación.

"A lo largo de los años, mi peso ha sido algo en lo que he trabajado mucho. Mi disciplina, determinación y cambios en el estilo de vida me han ayudado a lograr una pérdida de peso significativa en el pasado; sin embargo, mi constante hambre es algo que ha hecho que mantener un peso saludable sea increíblemente difícil. En los últimos cinco años, he perdido, mantenido, ganado, perdido y aumentado de peso", afirma.