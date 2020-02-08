telecinco
El rostro de un recién nacido a través de un saco amniótico, primer premio en fotografía de partos

Informativos Telecinco08/02/202020:22h.
Noah dentro del saco amnióticoInstagram JanaBrasil

  • Nació en el Hospital Praia da Costa, al norte de Río de Janeiro

  • La fotografía la hizo Jana Brasil

La Asociación Internacional de Fotógrafos Profesionales de Partos (IAPBP, por sus siglas en inglés) ha galardonado en 2020 a la fotógrafa Jana Brasil por su imagen de Noah, un bebé que salió del útero materno con el saco amniótico sin romper.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Winners of the 2020 Birth Photography IAPBP - Internacional Association of Professional Birth Photographers @birthphotogs Apenas três fotografas da América latina receberam essa menção honrosa esse ano, entre 1100 fotógrafos de 52 países. Essas três fotógrafas são BRASILEIRAS e eu sou uma delas ❤ Muita gratidão em meu coração, um concurso tão disputado, tão importante. Quanta honra poder estar entre eles e nosso Baby Noah e Baby Pedro sendo notícias!!! O meu muito obrigado primeiramente a Deus por me capacitar, por conseguir registrar momentos tão especiais. Obrigado ao meu marido @aguitoalexandre por sempre acreditar em mim e insistir para que eu participasse desse concurso e obrigado também Dr Rafael @rafaelangeloavancebaggieri que fez esses partos lindos!!! Meu coração é só GRATIDÃO ❤️ . . . #janabrasilfotografia #birthphotos #fotografiadeparto #fotografiadenascimento #mençãohonrosa #iapbp #focarclicareamarfotododia #hospitalpraiadacosta

Una publicación compartida de JanaBrasil Fotografia (@janabrasilfotografia) el 7 Feb, 2020 a las 11:40 PST

El pequeño, del cual se puede ver el rostro a través de un saco traslúcido, nació en el Hospital Praia da Costa, al norte de Río de Janeiro, según ha informado la Asociación.

Además, de ella otros fotógrafos han sido galardonados en las diferentes categorías del concurso por sus imágenes sobre partos.

