El rostro de un recién nacido a través de un saco amniótico, primer premio en fotografía de partos
Nació en el Hospital Praia da Costa, al norte de Río de Janeiro
La fotografía la hizo Jana Brasil
La Asociación Internacional de Fotógrafos Profesionales de Partos (IAPBP, por sus siglas en inglés) ha galardonado en 2020 a la fotógrafa Jana Brasil por su imagen de Noah, un bebé que salió del útero materno con el saco amniótico sin romper.
Winners of the 2020 Birth Photography IAPBP - Internacional Association of Professional Birth Photographers @birthphotogs Apenas três fotografas da América latina receberam essa menção honrosa esse ano, entre 1100 fotógrafos de 52 países. Essas três fotógrafas são BRASILEIRAS e eu sou uma delas ❤ Muita gratidão em meu coração, um concurso tão disputado, tão importante. Quanta honra poder estar entre eles e nosso Baby Noah e Baby Pedro sendo notícias!!! O meu muito obrigado primeiramente a Deus por me capacitar, por conseguir registrar momentos tão especiais. Obrigado ao meu marido @aguitoalexandre por sempre acreditar em mim e insistir para que eu participasse desse concurso e obrigado também Dr Rafael @rafaelangeloavancebaggieri que fez esses partos lindos!!! Meu coração é só GRATIDÃO ❤️ . . . #janabrasilfotografia #birthphotos #fotografiadeparto #fotografiadenascimento #mençãohonrosa #iapbp #focarclicareamarfotododia #hospitalpraiadacosta
El pequeño, del cual se puede ver el rostro a través de un saco traslúcido, nació en el Hospital Praia da Costa, al norte de Río de Janeiro, según ha informado la Asociación.
Además, de ella otros fotógrafos han sido galardonados en las diferentes categorías del concurso por sus imágenes sobre partos.
To all the dads out there that stand by their partner and help bring strength to their laboring partner! You are amazing and we thank you!! . . We love this shot by IAPBP member@bearthsidephotofilm_birthstory! . . #birth #normalizechildbirth #birthmatters #birthisamazing #birthisbeautiful #birthphotography #birthwithoutfear
We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2020 Image of the Year Competition!! Congrats to Jessica Vink of VI-Photography (@jessica_vi_photography) for winning First Place this year! We are in awe of this beautiful moment perfectly captured. Doesn’t it look like a painting?! Check out the link in our profile to see all the winners and full gallery! #birthphotogs #iapbp #photographycontest #iapbp2020competition
Being able to look back on these precious moments of dad and his support will be something to cherish for a lifetime! . . We love this shot by IAPBP member @troutriverphotography_fl! . . #birth #normalizechildbirth #birthmatters #birthisamazing #birthisbeautiful #birthphotography #birthwithoutfear #birthstories #empoweredbirth #beastmode
Reaching out to momma for that first embrace! We love this shot by IAPBP member @kathrynjbirthstories! . . #strength #iamstrong #strongasamother #amnioticsac #handsoffbirth #strongwoman #gentlebirth #thebirthhour
