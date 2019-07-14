Arrasa en la Red tras publicar una foto de su estómago hinchado: "Los abdominales no son para siempre"
La influencer se hizo famosa por sus consejos sobre vida sana
Ha querido mostrar la realidad asegurando que el cuerpo cambia
Padece una enfermedad intestinal y tiene que tomar medicación
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My fave smoothie recipe and just in time for the weekend 😍. If you’re sick of oats and eggs for breakfast then try this combo and let me know what you think 🙌. I’ve had it for breakfast every weekend over the last couple of weeks and I’m still obsessed! . . Ingredients include: . , ✅ 1 small banana. ✅ 1 tbsp @tropeaka salted caramel protein.. ✅ 2 medjool dates. ✅ 1 tbsp chia seeds. ✅ dash of salt.. ✅coconut milk (I always eyeball the quantity loll, but let’s go with 3/4 cup) . . . If you don’t have salted caramel protein you could use chocolate and add 1 tbsp of rice-malt syrup to make it a little sweeter. But I reckon this combo is pretty damn tasty as is 😋. . If you want to try anything from the @tropeaka range feel free use ‘LOLAS15’ at the checkout to get some 💵 off your first purchase. . . . What’s your fave smoothie combo? I see heaps of people drinking green smoothies, but I’ve never really found a recipe that I love 🤷🏽♀️. Are you a green kinda smoothie girl? . Wearing @cleoharper_activewear 🙌💞
Una publicación compartida de Katie Lolas (@lady.lolas) el 13 Jun, 2019 a las 11:44 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
✨Abs aren’t forever, but body confidence and self love can be ✨. The medication I’m currently taking has made me extremely bloated. However, I also look like this after a big meal, when I eat something I’m intolerant to and especially around the time I get period 💁🏽♀️. Who else is with me?! I have to admit that maintaining a flat stomach used to be a real priority for me, but I have realized that is was an unrealistic and superficial focus because despite most of the images we see online, no one has a flat stomach 24/7. Bloating is a 100% normal part of life and I’m not going to allow myself to feel ashamed about it and get caught up in the comparison game 👊. So here I am, with my bloated belly, choosing to feel proud and grateful for all that my body can do 🥰. #getyobellyout #selflove #keepingitreal
Una publicación compartida de Katie Lolas (@lady.lolas) el 2 Jul, 2019 a las 12:02 PDT