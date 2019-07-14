Informativos
Arrasa en la Red tras publicar una foto de su estómago hinchado: "Los abdominales no son para siempre"

Informativos Telecinco14/07/201919:21h.
  • La influencer se hizo famosa por sus consejos sobre vida sana

  • Ha querido mostrar la realidad asegurando que el cuerpo cambia

  • Padece una enfermedad intestinal y tiene que tomar medicación

Cada vez es mucho más frecuente que en las redes sociales los modelos e ‘influencer’ compartan fotografías con todos sus seguidores en los que aparecen mostrando su cuerpo. Para ello, tienen que someterse a duros entrenamientos y costosas dietas que no dudan en recomendar por sus perfiles sociales. Estas tácticas y consejos hacen que, poco a poco, acaben cosechando más seguidores.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

My fave smoothie recipe and just in time for the weekend 😍. If you’re sick of oats and eggs for breakfast then try this combo and let me know what you think 🙌. I’ve had it for breakfast every weekend over the last couple of weeks and I’m still obsessed! . . Ingredients include: . , ✅ 1 small banana. ✅ 1 tbsp @tropeaka salted caramel protein.. ✅ 2 medjool dates. ✅ 1 tbsp chia seeds. ✅ dash of salt.. ✅coconut milk (I always eyeball the quantity loll, but let’s go with 3/4 cup) . . . If you don’t have salted caramel protein you could use chocolate and add 1 tbsp of rice-malt syrup to make it a little sweeter. But I reckon this combo is pretty damn tasty as is 😋. . If you want to try anything from the @tropeaka range feel free use ‘LOLAS15’ at the checkout to get some 💵 off your first purchase. . . . What’s your fave smoothie combo? I see heaps of people drinking green smoothies, but I’ve never really found a recipe that I love 🤷🏽‍♀️. Are you a green kinda smoothie girl? . Wearing @cleoharper_activewear 🙌💞

Una publicación compartida de Katie Lolas (@lady.lolas) el 13 Jun, 2019 a las 11:44 PDT

Sin embargo, una de las ‘influencers’ que más aplausos ha recibido los ha conseguido desvinculándose totalmente de esta moda. Katie Lolas es una joven australiana que ha conseguido más de 155.000 ‘followers’ durante los últimos años debido a los consejos de belleza, nutrición y deporte que daba en sus redes. Ella misma presumía de cuerpo y abdominales mientras recomendaba ciertos trucos a todos aquellos que se animaban a pasarse por su perfil.
Hace tan solo dos semanas, ella misma decidió hacer un cambio total en su vida. Katie Lolas compartió una fotografía en la que se le podía ver el vientre hinchado y quiso dar una serie de explicaciones a todos sus seguidores asegurando que los abdominales no son “para siempre” pero, en cambio, sí que lo era el amor propio. “El medicamento que tomó en la actualidad me ha dejado extremadamente hinchada. También me pongo así cuando como y cuando estoy con la regla”, revelaba la joven.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

✨Abs aren’t forever, but body confidence and self love can be ✨. The medication I’m currently taking has made me extremely bloated. However, I also look like this after a big meal, when I eat something I’m intolerant to and especially around the time I get period 💁🏽‍♀️. Who else is with me?! I have to admit that maintaining a flat stomach used to be a real priority for me, but I have realized that is was an unrealistic and superficial focus because despite most of the images we see online, no one has a flat stomach 24/7. Bloating is a 100% normal part of life and I’m not going to allow myself to feel ashamed about it and get caught up in the comparison game 👊. So here I am, with my bloated belly, choosing to feel proud and grateful for all that my body can do 🥰. #getyobellyout #selflove #keepingitreal

Una publicación compartida de Katie Lolas (@lady.lolas) el 2 Jul, 2019 a las 12:02 PDT

Con estas palabras y estas imágenes, la joven australiana quiso concienciar a todos sus seguidores que era imposible estar durante todo el día y todo el año con un físico perfecto: “Admito que mantener el estómago plano era una prioridad para mí pero la hinchazón no va a hacer que sienta vergüenza por mi cuerpo”. Esta decisión ha hecho que sus publicaciones se llenen de comentarios positivos y que sus seguidores se multipliquen. 
Además, Katie Lolas ha querido mostrar que el cuerpo sufre cambios a lo largo del año y se ha querido poner ella misma como ejemplo revelando que sufre de intestino irritable por lo que tiene que tomar una medicación cada día y, también, se ha sometido a una cirugía al sufrir la rotura de una vértebra en su espalda.

