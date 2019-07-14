Arrasa en la Red tras publicar una foto de su estómago hinchado: "Los abdominales no son para siempre"

Cada vez es mucho más frecuente que en las redes sociales los modelos e ‘ influencer ’ compartan fotografías con todos sus seguidores en los que aparecen mostrando su cuerpo. Para ello, tienen que someterse a duros entrenamientos y costosas dietas que no dudan en recomendar por sus perfiles sociales. Estas tácticas y consejos hacen que, poco a poco, acaben cosechando más seguidores.

Hace tan solo dos semanas, ella misma decidió hacer un cambio total en su vida. Katie Lolas compartió una fotografía en la que se le podía ver el vientre hinchado y quiso dar una serie de explicaciones a todos sus seguidores asegurando que los abdominales no son “para siempre” pero, en cambio, sí que lo era el amor propio. “El medicamento que tomó en la actualidad me ha dejado extremadamente hinchada. También me pongo así cuando como y cuando estoy con la regla”, revelaba la joven.