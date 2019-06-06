Informativos
PortadaEn directo

Una joven de 21 años registra un récord siendo la "viajera más joven" que recorre un total de 196 países

Informativos Telecinco06/06/201918:04h.
Una joven de 21 años registra un récord siendo la "viajera más joven" que recorre un total de 196 países
Publicación de Lexie Alford durante uno de sus viajes en MadagascarInstagram

  • Lexie Alford lleva viajando desde que tenía doce años siendo la profesión familiar su principal motor

  • Camboya, Egipto, Corea del Norte, Arabia Saudí o Argentina entre los destinos visitados

Willy Fogg tardó 80 días en recorrer el mundo, Lexie Alford, californiana de 21 años que ya ha visitado un total de 196 países lo ha hecho en mayor tiempo: desde que tiene doce años hasta la actualidad. Una curiosidad con la que la joven estadounidense ha convivido desde pequeña y que despierta un deseo irrefrenable por conocer lugares exóticos que demuestren que "el mundo no es tan siniestro como lo muestran y hay bondad en todas partes", ha señalado Lexie.
Prueba de ello es su cuenta oficial en la red social Instagram, inundada por cientos de lugares clave que visitar alguna vez en la vida, costumbres de diferentes puntos geográficos que dejan sin aliento a los cinco sentidos. Entre las publicaciones no puede faltar el "selfi", la autofotografía de los que viajan solos e inmortalizan recuerdos, una acción que requiere de cierta responsabilidad ante los accidentes surgidos de la misma.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Flexing before this 36 hour trek back to Miami 😅

Una publicación compartida de Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless) el 17 Ene, 2019 a las 10:03 PST

Pasaporte continuo

Desde que la joven tenía doce años no ha parado de conocer territorios distintos a lo largo del mundo siendo Camboya, Egipto, Argentina algunos de sus destinos visitados. El último trayecto recorrido por la joven ha estado centralizado entre Madagascar, Turkmenistán, Guinea, Pakistán, Jordania, Etiopía, y Arabia Saudí.
Lexie también recuerda con "gratitud y alegría" su paso por Corea del Norte siendo otro de los rincones preferidos por la trotamundos. De esta manera, se convierte en la viajera más joven que ha recorrido un total de 196 países en tan poco tiempo, y adelanta posiciones sobre otros aventureros como el británico James Asquith, que con 23 años también había viajado por numerosos lugares, según USA Today.
Como reclamo del registro del récord Guiness, la joven ha enviado "10,000 piezas de evidencia de sus viajes en orden cronológico". "Lexie Alford ha presentado una solicitud para el título de Guinness World Records como la 'Persona más joven para viajar a todos los países soberanos', aunque no es la propietaria actual del registro", ha señalado Rachel Gluck, portavoz de Guinness World Records, que declara que la solicitud está actualmente bajo revisión.

La profesión familiar, su principal motivación

La actividad laboral de los miembros de su familia que trabajaban como agentes de viajes favoreció que desde niña tuviese la inquietud por conocer lugares interesantes. "Mis padres me sacaban de la escuela durante semanas y meses cada año", señala la joven. Con solo 18 años ya había visitado un total de 72 países, cifra que motivó a Lexie a continuar ampliando el historial de lugares interesantes.
Viajar sola ha sido su decisión durante gran parte de la aventura, que ha supuesto alguna que otra complicación al solicitar, por ejemplo, los visados de territorios en los que no tenía fácil acceso. Para ello, la joven ha trabajado en todo tipo de ámbitos "desde que tenía 12 años" para dar rienda suelta a su principal motivación: viajar. 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Motorcycle adventures through the Canadian Rockies 🇨🇦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It rained, it shined, we ran out of gas on the side of the highway and we had the time of our lives😆 my brother @meat_iomc is a part of a motorcycle club and they have chapters throughout North America. At first I was a little hesitant to call up some people I’ve never met and come stay in their home to explore a place I’ve never been. But wow. Just wow. People are so unbelievably kind! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s a pro travel tip: if you want to travel somewhere but don’t have a lot of money, think about your family’s friends, friends of friends. Any distant connections you might have anywhere in the world. Then put yourself out there & ask if you can come visit. Chances are you’ll find yourself being welcomed like family with home cooked meals and once in a lifetime experiences. How about that, eh? #alberta #weekendwarriors

Una publicación compartida de Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless) el 25 May, 2019 a las 7:38 PDT
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I travel because... what’s your answer? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Travel can be a window or a doorway. Like most people I want to see the most famous sights, the beauty, the best of what the world has to offer... but only experiencing that aspect of a county feels somewhat like window shopping. Looking, but with no real investment or connection. When I travel I want to be transported. I like being completely immersed in it, home cooked meals, experiences that push my limits, and real conversations. It’s harder to come by but that’s the good stuff🙌🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had such an awesome time exploring Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan but once again it’s the people you’re with that truly make a place special 💫 thanks for so many epic memories on this journey @fearlessandfar

Una publicación compartida de Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless) el 22 Mar, 2019 a las 2:40 PDT

Te puede interesar