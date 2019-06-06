Una joven de 21 años registra un récord siendo la "viajera más joven" que recorre un total de 196 países
Lexie Alford lleva viajando desde que tenía doce años siendo la profesión familiar su principal motor
Camboya, Egipto, Corea del Norte, Arabia Saudí o Argentina entre los destinos visitados
Flexing before this 36 hour trek back to Miami 😅
Pasaporte continuo
La profesión familiar, su principal motivación
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD🌍🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning 🎉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Motorcycle adventures through the Canadian Rockies 🇨🇦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It rained, it shined, we ran out of gas on the side of the highway and we had the time of our lives😆 my brother @meat_iomc is a part of a motorcycle club and they have chapters throughout North America. At first I was a little hesitant to call up some people I’ve never met and come stay in their home to explore a place I’ve never been. But wow. Just wow. People are so unbelievably kind! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here’s a pro travel tip: if you want to travel somewhere but don’t have a lot of money, think about your family’s friends, friends of friends. Any distant connections you might have anywhere in the world. Then put yourself out there & ask if you can come visit. Chances are you’ll find yourself being welcomed like family with home cooked meals and once in a lifetime experiences. How about that, eh? #alberta #weekendwarriors
I travel because... what’s your answer? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Travel can be a window or a doorway. Like most people I want to see the most famous sights, the beauty, the best of what the world has to offer... but only experiencing that aspect of a county feels somewhat like window shopping. Looking, but with no real investment or connection. When I travel I want to be transported. I like being completely immersed in it, home cooked meals, experiences that push my limits, and real conversations. It’s harder to come by but that’s the good stuff🙌🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had such an awesome time exploring Turkmenistan & Uzbekistan but once again it’s the people you’re with that truly make a place special 💫 thanks for so many epic memories on this journey @fearlessandfar
When you think your Valentine was excited to see you... but really he just wanted food😂 Seriously though, the tour guides here should stop encouraging people to feed these monkeys because this little guy was way too eager for his own good.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo from the blonde archives, missing Central America today!
GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE get out before it steals all your energy and excitement for life. Take that trip. Quit the job you hate. Chase your passion. Tell him/her that you love them. Be vulnerable because there’s nothing attractive about being hardened by the challenges life throws at you. Feel it all. Push your limits & have a damn good time⚡️
