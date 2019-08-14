Informativos
Katy Perry, acusada de abuso sexual a Josh Kloss

Inforamativos Telecinco14/08/201912:17h.
Katy Perry y Josh Kloss durante el rodaje del videoclip Teenage Dream

  • "Ella apartó mi sudadera y ropa interior de Adidas lo más que pudo para mostrarle mi pene a un par de sus amigos "

  • "Tu mente está atrapada entre la opción de hacer tu trabajo y proteger su imagen o ser honesto y ayudar al diálogo global sobre el poder y el abuso"

Nos encontramos en la era en la que cualquier tipo de abuso sexual en Occidente, ya sea a un hombre o a una mujer, es fuertemente condenado por la masa social; en forma de apoyo o de incredulidad. Los escándalos entre famosos también se han vuelto virales durante los últimos años, desde el de Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey o Plácido Domingo. La acusada del momento es la cantante de pop Katy Perry.
Nueve años después de la publicación del éxito Teenage Dream de la cantante, con más de 230 millones de reproducciones en Youtube, Josh Kloss, el coprotagonista del videoclip, ha contado por medio de Instagram la historia que vivió durante el rodaje.
La relación inicial comenzó bien, según narra el modelo, aunque: "cuando otras personas estaban cerca, era fría como el hielo, incluso llamó al acto de besarnos 'asqueroso' frente a todo el set mientras filmábamos" añade. Kloss necesitaba el trabajo debido a su situación personal así que pese a sentirse avergonzado debía seguir filando el videoclip. El primer día de rodaje el modelo declinó una oferta de la cantante de ir a un club de striptease en Santa Bárbara argumentando con que debía descansar para estar fresco para el día siguiente de trabajo.
Katy y Josh se vieron un par de veces más según cuenta el modelo hasta que en una fiesta a la que iba acompañado de una amiga que era fan de la cantante se volvió a encontrar a Katy: "Cuando la vi, nos abrazamos y ella seguía siendo mi amor platónico. Pero, cuando me volví para presentarle a mi amiga, ella apartó mi sudadera y ropa interior de Adidas lo más que pudo para mostrarle mi pene a un par de sus amigos y toda la multitud que había alrededor. ¿Te imaginas lo patético y avergonzado que me sentí?", continúa diciendo. "Digo esto porque ahora nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres poderosos son perversos, pero las mujeres con poder son igual de desagradables", añade.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.

En la misma publicación, el modelo cuenta como los representantes de Perry le obligaron a no hablar en público de la cantante. Además , editaban y respondían entrevistas en su nombre.
Tras la publicación de sus declaraciones numerosos artistas cercanos a la cantente, como el diseñador Johnny Wujek o el influencer Markis Molinari, y fans han salido en su defensa alegando que el modelo está "obsesionado" y "enamorado". Añaden que lo único que quiere es fama, aún sea mancillando la reputación de la cantante, y le acusan de mentiroso y difamador. 
Pese a que también ha recibido apoyo las siguientes publicaciones de Instagram iban dirigidas a aquellos que dudaban de su palabra: "Kim Kardashian y Kris Jenner son dos mujeres con mucho más poder que Katy ¡Y ME TRATARON CON RESPETO!"
La siguiente publicación son presuntos correos con los representantes de la cantante en la que le explicaban cómo debía responder en las entrevistas tras el éxito del videoclip: "Escuché y fui un buen chico. El miedo se queda contigo cuando te censuran para proteger la imagen de otra persona. A cambio, eres tratado como una prostituta y expuesto frente a un grupo de sus amigos y otras personas al azar. Entonces te sorprendes y terminas bloqueándolo (lo que te gustaría decir) porque ves las caras felices de miles de niños cantando las positivas letras que ella canta. Y tu mente está atrapada entre la opción de hacer tu trabajo y proteger su imagen o ser honesto y ayudar al diálogo global sobre el poder y el abuso. Y escuchas una y otra vez, y un millón de veces más, que los hombres son el gran mal en este planeta", explica Kloss.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”

El modelo rechaza las acusaciones de 'buscafamas' y ahora sólo queda esperar la respuesta de la cantante y sus representantes.

