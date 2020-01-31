No sin mi mascarilla: los ‘influencers’ la vuelven a liar tras Chernobyl y el lago tóxico
Las redes sociales combaten la desinformación sobre el coronavirus
No han dudado en salir a la calle y posar ante la cámara con las mascarillas
El coronavirus lleva casi un mes sembrando el pánico en la ciudad china de Wuhan, y ahora los influencers han visto la mejor oportunidad para aumentar likes y seguidores. Los jóvenes que no consiguen ver el peligro: después de bañarse en el lago contaminado y entrar en el área prohibida de Chernobyl, llegan a Wuhan.
Con la entrada del nuevo Coronavirus, estos jóvenes han visto la oportunidad de sacarse las mejores instantáneas. Los influencers han decidido ataviarse las mascarillas, como si de un accesorio más del look se tratase y posan tan ‘normales’.
Corona Virus Instagram influencers is a thing now#coronoavirus pic.twitter.com/MMZewPe9A1— 🅻🅾🅶 (@logg_) January 29, 2020
Después, de que en la ciudad de Wuhan hayan prohibido salir a la gente de sus casas. Aun así ellos no ven el peligro y deciden hacer turismo por la ciudad. Y no podían faltas hashtags como #Coronavirus, #Cuarentena o #Máscara.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Карантин☢️ Работу отменили, пока на шесть дней! Дали дезинфицирующее средство для дома! -Никуда желательно не выходить. -Не уезжать в соседние города -Не посещать клубы, бары и места где много людей Работа возобновиться как все придёт в норму! А вообще сейчас по планам закупиться продуктами и всем необходимым ( готовить я особо не люблю и не умею, но пока придётся кушать дома) ! Ууух ну и скучно же будет сидеть дома😏 Я надеюсь , что эту проблему скоро решат и всё не усугубится ! #chinavirus# china#shenzhen#короновирускитай#quarantine#city#people#карантин#движение#health#здоровье
Una publicación compartida de 🗣 塔尼亚 (@tdugarova) el 24 Ene, 2020 a las 2:13 PST
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Vibe check. #shenzhen #stevendivish #maskon #wearthemask
Una publicación compartida de Steven Divish (@stevendivish) el 27 Ene, 2020 a las 10:47 PST
Si bien es cierto que hay algunos concienciados con el momento que está viviendo su país, y visten mascarillas y alertan a sus seguidores de la pandemia. "Solo recordaros que el coronavirus se está extendiendo muy rápido y es extremadamente contagioso a través del contacto directo", explicaba la joven Ruck a través de sus redes sociales.
O como la joven Jada Hai Phong Nguyen, que dio en su publicación algunas recomendaciones para protegerse del virus.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
Una publicación compartida de Jada Hai Phong Nguyen 🦋 (@hai_phong_nguyen) el 27 Ene, 2020 a las 8:34 PST