La modelo Elizabeth Hoad se planta ante la inestabilidad sentimental y se casa con su perro

Informativos Telecinco31/07/201918:29h.
Imagen ilustrativa de una mujer vestida con un traje nupcialPixabay

  • El enlace fue oficiado por Alison Hammond, exconcursante de Gran Hermano en el país de origen

  • La modelo asegura que ya "no está interesada en los hombres" y que en Logan, su mascota, "sí puede confiar"

Ante diversos fracasos sentimentales y a sus 49 años, la modelo Elisabeth Hoad ha decidido contraer matrimonio con el "ser más leal" junto a su hijo de 25 años, fruto de una relación anterior, que ha tenido en los últimos años: su perro Logan. El golden retriever ha sido el otro protagonista del acto oficial al convertirse en el marido de la artista.
El enlace entre Hoad y su mascota ha sido retransmitido en directo por el programa matinal 'This Morning' y significa la unión con una de los miembros de su familia más importantes con el que pone "fin" a muchos años de desencuentros amorosos. Asegura que ya no está interesada en los hombres y que en él "sí puede confiar" después de conocer que su último novio se había casado, según publica Fox. 
Preguntada por la peculiaridad de la historia, Hoad confirma que "no es la única que lo hace" y que comparte diferentes actividades junto con amigos y sus mascotas. "Me reúno con otros diez amigos a la semana, hacemos muchos viajes con nuestros perros, y como estoy en paro, ellos me plantearon que me casara con Logan", ha señalado la modelo.

"Os declaro perro y mujer"

Con la afirmación nupcial por excelencia pero modificando el marido por "perro y mujer", oficiaba Alison Hammond, exconcursante de Gran Hermano, la boda entre Elisabeth Hoad y su mascota Logan. Durante la ceremonia se observó como todos los detalles de un acto de este tipo no podían faltar en el altar establecido así como en la indumentaria "elegante" que vestían cada uno de esos sin romper la magia de una boda clásica.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

FORMER model Elizabeth Hoad has given up on men after 220 failed dates — and is going to “marry” her dog. Elizabeth, 49, hopes to persuade a priest at her local Catholic church to bless her union with six-year-old Golden Retriever Logan. She will wear a wedding ring and Logan a gold wristband, top hat, waistcoat and bow tie. A pal’s huskies — Ajax and Bear — will be best men on August 2, the first anniversary of when she got the rescue pooch. Twenty people will be at their wedding party before a dog-friendly hotel honeymoon. Elizabeth, of Ascot, Berks, who has been engaged twice but never married, said: “I’m done with men. “I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster. “I thought it would be a good idea to ‘marry’ Logan instead. “He never leaves my side and we love one another. “Some might think I’m bonkers but it feels right. “It’s my way of saying we’ll be together forever.” Elizabeth says some people might think she is ‘bonkers’ As well as being a former pro golfer, Elizabeth has also previously modelled for Page 3 Six-year-old Logan is a rescue dog Heartbreaking moment loyal dog refuses to leave its owner’s coffin as it's laid out following his death hours earlier #Humananddogmarriage #ElizabethHoad #peoplesdigestonline #PeoplesDigest

Una publicación compartida de Peoples Digest Online (@peoplesdigest) el 23 Jul, 2019 a las 12:58 PDT

