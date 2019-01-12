Un niño olvida su oso en un hotel y se lo devuelven de una manera entrañable
telecinco.es12/01/201909:00 h.
Cuando Anna Pickard descubrió que el inseparable amigo de peluche de su hijo había sido olvidado en el hotel en el que se había hospedado, hizo todo lo posible por recuperarlo. La pérdida de un colega de este tipo puede provocar llantos y rabietas en los más pequeños.
They emailed back. Not only had they found Sutro safe and would be posting him back, but they sent updates so Doozer could see what he'd been doing on his extended vacation. Apparently having first visiting the laundry, he's been at the Spa. pic.twitter.com/rFhK6m9LVI— Anna (@annapickard) 7 de enero de 2019
Then they took a walk. Met the gardeners. And went to the pool. They rented a cabana (and now I'm going to have to explain why I kept telling Doozer we couldn't afford a cabana, but… his bear can?) pic.twitter.com/pi22SiyYju— Anna (@annapickard) 7 de enero de 2019
And then, this is my favourite thing, THEY CHECKED OUT OF THE HOTEL. pic.twitter.com/uJAlhOTt0t— Anna (@annapickard) 7 de enero de 2019
SO thank you to Julien at @GrandHyattKauai, and his colleagues who are, apparently, just all-round lovely people who legit made me (and several dozen colleagues) cry today. Now I'm going to go and print these out and drip feed them to Doozer until Sutro lands. pic.twitter.com/uEDufv70zV— Anna (@annapickard) 7 de enero de 2019
Lovely story. @HighwaysEngland did this for my Godson when he dropped Ning Nang on the motorway when they broke down. pic.twitter.com/vVO4j21q5s— Danielle Atkinson (@RoxyMartinique) 8 de enero de 2019