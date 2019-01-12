Un niño olvida su oso en un hotel y se lo devuelven de una manera entrañable

Un niño olvida su oso en un hotel y se le es devuelto de forma entrañable

Cuando Anna Pickard descubrió que el inseparable amigo de peluche de su hijo había sido olvidado en el hotel en el que se había hospedado, hizo todo lo posible por recuperarlo. La pérdida de un colega de este tipo puede provocar llantos y rabietas en los más pequeños.

El oso Sutro se encontraba en el hotel acompañado de los amigos que acababa de hacer y pasándolo en grande, tal y como informa el portal web The Independent.

El personal del hotel llevó a Sutro a dar un paseo, alquiló una cabaña e incluso se dirigió a la piscina. 

Después de que Sutro fuera partícipe de un gran momento, el personal del hotel tuvo la amabilidad de comprobar a quién pertenecía. 

De hecho, los trabajadores del hotel Grand Hyatt Kauai en Hawaii le enviaron una prueba de que Sutro estaba bien.
 

No solo trataron a Sutro como a un compañero, sino que incluso lo enviaron a casa. Este hilo ha recibido los me gustas de más de 2.000 usuarios en Twitter. 
 

